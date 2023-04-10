Spirit Will Now Match Your Status With Another Airline — What to Know

The airline has partnered with StatusMatch.com to give travelers that hold status with 16 airline and 16 hotel loyalty programs access to its Free Spirit program.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 10, 2023
A Spirit Airplane taking off with mountains behind
Photo:

Logan Davidson/Courtesy of Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines just introduced a new status matching program, allowing travelers with access to dozens of loyalty programs to receive perks like free checked bags and seat selection.

The low-cost airline, which typically charges extra for most of these types of perks, has partnered with StatusMatch.com to give travelers that hold status with 16 airline and 16 hotel loyalty programs access to its Free Spirit program. The status match will be valid for one year. 

"Spirit offers convenient, nonstop routes for Guests who are regularly crisscrossing the country, and we're excited to offer road warriors the opportunity to continue enjoying the benefits they're accustomed to while flying Spirit," Rana Ghosh, the vice president of omnichannel sales at Spirit Airlines, said in a statement. "We're incredibly proud of our Free Spirit program, which offers Gold and Silver members a long list of perks on every flight."

Travelers who take advantage of the status matching will receive access to a multitude of perks, but there is one catch: travelers must pay $49 to receive Free Spirit Silver status and $99 for Free Spirit Gold status.

Those who gain silver status will have access to shortcut security boarding, free seat selection at check-in, and fee waivers for things like overweight bags. Travelers who gain gold status will have access to all the benefits of silver status along with a free carry-on and checked bag, free seat selection at booking, a complimentary drink and snack on board, and more.

Travelers can only apply to match the status of their current loyalty program (if they’re a Delta Silver member, for example, they can apply for Spirit silver status). Matching is available for all major airlines in the United States, including Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest, and JetBlue, along with major hotel brands like Marriott, Accor, Hilton, Hyatt, and more.

Most airlines offer status matching, which temporarily allows travelers to experience the differences between different airline loyalty programs.

For travelers who don’t have airline status, however, certain credit cards — like the American Express Platinum and Chase Sapphire Reserve cards — offer perks to make the travel experience better like lounge access.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Inside the Admiral's Club lounge at the DC airport
How to Use Airline Elite Status for Seat Upgrades, Free Checked Bags, Priority Check-in, and So Much More
Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 flying over Hawaii
9 Best Frequent Flier Programs — and How to Make the Most of Their Benefits
Hilton Hotel
How to Earn Hilton Honors Points — and the Best Ways to Use Them
A United Airlines airplane flying over the water during sunset
5 Secret, Invite-only Travel Elite Status Tiers That You've Never Heard Of
A Delta airplane flying past water and over a city during sunset
This Is One of the Most Coveted Airline Elite Statuses for Frequent Fliers — and How to Earn It
A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 passenger jet taxis at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport
What to Know Before Flying Spirit Airlines, According to Passenger Reviews
Amtrak passengers at breakfast
Why Everyone Should Sign Up for Amtrak's Guest Rewards Program — Not Just Frequent Train Travelers
The heart on the side of the Southwest Airlines airplanes
Southwest Is Giving Away a Companion Pass — but You Have to Act Fast
United lane flying over farm land
Everything You Need to Know About Star Alliance, the World's Largest Airline Alliance
Passengers baggage in carts is waiting to be loaded onto the plane
Here’s What You Should Do If an Airline Damages Your Luggage
Wyndham Hotels
How to Maximize Your Wyndham Rewards for Free Stays and Elite Status
A Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business American Express Card on a cafe bill
Delta Amex Cardholders Will Now Receive a 15% Discount on Select Flights
Exterior of an American Airlines 737 Aircraft on a tarmac
American Airlines Is Making It Easier to Access Perks for 2023 — Here’s How
Jack Tucker, 7, places his rainbow in the window of a house in Bedminster, Bristol
Good News From Around the World to Make You Smile During Quarantine
A Southwest Airlines flight takes off from Dallas Love Field
How to Score Companion Passes to Get Free Flights — and Which Airlines Offer Them
Illustrated graphic with a map, passport, suitcase and a travel credit card
The 6 Best Credit Cards for Frequent Travelers