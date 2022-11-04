Spirit's Latest Sale Has Flights As Low As $52 — but You'll Have to Act Fast

The sale ends Saturday at midnight.

Published on November 4, 2022
Spirit Airlines Airbus A320-271N takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
Photo:

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Spirit Airlines is putting winter escapes on sale, offering airfare to ski and sun destinations for as little as $52 each way. 

The sale, which can be booked from 10 a.m. ET on Nov. 4 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 5, is valid on flights across the country, from coast to coast, Spirit Airlines shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is available on travel from Nov. 12 through Feb. 1, 2023. 

“Our Guests are always looking for a great deal, and this offer makes it easier to close out the year and ring in 2023 with a memorable winter adventure,” Lania Rittenhouse, the vice president of guest experience, brand and communications for Spirit Airlines, said in a statement provided to T+L. 

To book the sale, travelers must purchase a ticket at least seven days in advance and cannot travel on Fridays or Sundays. The sale is also not valid on blackout dates on Nov. 23, Nov. 26, and Dec. 21 through Jan. 4, 2023.

For just $52, escape to warmer climates by flying between Atlanta and Miami, Cleveland and Orlando, Denver and Fort Lauderdale, and Newark and Myrtle Beach. Or hit the slopes in Salt Lake City with flights from Los Angeles starting at only $52 each way.

New Yorkers can fly south for only $52 to Miami, Orlando, Charlotte, NC, and more, or splurge on a trip from Newark to Austin starting at only $94 each way or on a trip to Las Vegas starting at only $82 each way.

Spirit’s fares don’t include baggage. The airline typically charges extra for both carry-on and checked luggage, which is limited to no more than 40 pounds. Travelers are allowed to bring one personal item for free like a purse or a laptop bag.

In July, JetBlue agreed to buy Spirit for $3.8 billion in a merger that would make the airline the fifth largest in the U.S. The merger is subject to regulatory approval and isn't expected to close until the first half of 2024.

