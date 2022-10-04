Spirit Airlines' Latest Sale Has Flights for As Low As $36 — but Only Until Tomorrow

Flights must be booked by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 5

Published on October 4, 2022
Spirit Airlines Airbus A320-271N takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
Spirit Airlines has a spooky good sale with one-way fares starting at less than $50 to destinations across the United States this year and next year.

The sale, which the airline shared with Travel + Leisure, must be booked by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 5 for travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Saturdays from Oct. 11 through Jan. 31, 2023. Fares start at just $46, but can drop to as low as $36 for members of Spirit's Saver$ Club, which offers members discounts on flights, baggage, and more.

“Our Guests like to get the best deals when they travel, and this limited-time offer gives travelers new options to reconnect with loved ones and discover new destinations,” Nicole Aguiar, a spokesperson for Spirit Airlines, told T+L. “We recommend Guests looking for More Go to check out the Spirit Saver$ Club for access to exclusive fares, discounted bags, and add-on options.”

Fly between Atlanta and Chicago, between Austin and Las Vegas, between Baltimore and Miami, between Denver and Fort Lauderdale, and more starting at just $36 for members and $46 for non-members. 

Those who want to splurge a bit more can fly between Boston and Miami starting at just $62 one-way for non-members, fly between Chicago and Sin City starting at just $62 one-way for non-members, or fly between Orlando and Newark starting at just $64 one-way for non-members.

The sale includes taxes and fees, but is not eligible on blackout dates from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28, or from Dec. 14 through Jan. 4, 2023. 

The fare also doesn’t include baggage as Spirit Airlines typically charges extra for both carry-on and checked luggage, which is limited to no more than 40 pounds. Travelers are allowed to bring one personal item for free like a purse or a laptop bag.

In July, JetBlue agreed to buy Spirit for $3.8 billion in a merger that would make the airline the fifth largest in the U.S. The merger is subject to regulatory approval and isn't expected to close until the first half of 2024.

