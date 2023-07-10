Sprit Airlines' Latest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for As Low As $50 — and It Ends Tomorrow

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on July 11, is valid on travel from Aug. 9 through Oct. 4.

Published on July 10, 2023
Spirit Airlines is helping passengers plan a late summer or fall vacation with a sale that has one-way flights starting at just $50. 

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on July 11, is valid on travel from Aug. 9 through Oct. 4, according to the airline. The sale is available on travel across the country from California all the way to Florida and beyond, but is not valid for flights on Fridays or Sundays.

Travel between Atlanta and Boston, between Atlantic City and Myrtle Beach, between Miami and Chicago, between New Orleans and Los Angeles, and more starting at just $50 each way. For a bit more, travelers can fly between Houston and Las Vegas, which starts at $55 each way, or between Memphis and Los Angeles, which starts at $65 each way.

Or splurge and fly cross-country with deals between Los Angeles and Baltimore starting at just $115 each way and deals between Newark and Las Vegas starting at just $104 each way.

“We want fun travel memories to be easy for everyone to make, and our latest deal allows that by providing affordable fare options across the U.S.,” Lania Rittenhouse, vice president of guest experience, brand and communications for Spirit told Travel + Leisure. “For Guests looking to save all year long, a Spirit Saver$ Club membership includes meaningful discounts on add-ons like bags and other perks.”

Spirit is a low-cost airline that charges passengers extra for things like baggage fees on top of the fares. But recently, the airline made it easier and more comfortable to fly by introducing a new status-matching program, which allows travelers with access to dozens of other loyalty programs to receive perks like free checked bags and seat selection.

Beyond the sale, travelers can score amazing deals on flights with Spirit by simply going to the airport and buying their tickets there.

The airline also offers a yearly membership program, the Saver$ Club, in which travelers can receive discounts on things like baggage and seat selection.

Currently, JetBlue is working to complete the sale of Spirit, which it agreed to buy last year for $3.8 billion. The merger would make the airline the fifth largest in the country.

