This Spirit Airlines Sale Has Flights to Major U.S Cities for As Low As $55 — and It Ends Tomorrow

Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines is putting summer and fall flights on sale with one-way fares starting at just $55 to dozens of destinations around the country.

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on July 20, is valid on travel from Aug. 2 through Oct. 4, according to the airline. The sale is not available for travel on Fridays or Sundays.

“Our low fares open the door for Guests to explore new destinations more often, and this latest deal takes savings on flights even further,” Lania Rittenhouse, the vice president of guest experience, brand and communications for Spirit Airlines, told Travel + Leisure. “Guests can take advantage of this offer to visit more than 50 cities across the country with family and loved ones.”

Travelers can fly between Atlanta and New Orleans, between Austin and Los Angeles, between Baltimore and Orlando, between Boston and Miami, between New York City and Fort Lauderdale, and more starting at just $55 each way. For a bit more, fly cross-country from Los Angeles to Atlanta starting at just $82 each way, or from Los Angeles to Philadelphia starting at $150 each way.

Travelers can save even more money if they belong to the airline’s yearly membership program, the Saver$ Club. Members can book tickets as part of the sale starting at just $40 each way.

In addition to cheaper tickets, those who belong to Spirit’s membership club also receive extra perks like discounts on baggage fees and seat selection.

The airline also recently introduced a new status-matching program, which allows travelers with access to dozens of other loyalty programs to receive those same types of perks.

Currently, JetBlue is working to complete the sale of Spirit, which it agreed to buy last year for $3.8 billion. The merger would make the airline the fifth largest in the country.