Spirit Is Adding Flights to Puerto Rico From These U.S. Hubs

Spirit Airlines is making it easier to get to Puerto Rico with several new routes launched from multiple hubs around the country.

According to a press released shared on Wednesday, the airline will be launching new service from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit and Hartford to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Spirit also plans on increasing the existing service between San Juan and Orlando to five flights per day and to two flights per day between San Juan and Baltimore, Fort Lauderdale, and Newark.

"Spirit Airlines has served the Puerto Rican community for more than two decades, offering affordable fares to connect family and friends across the United States. Puerto Rico is our number one destination in the Caribbean, with its rich history and culture, renowned beaches, tropical rainforest and the world's brightest bioluminescent bay," John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines, said. "We continue our San Juan growth with five new nonstop routes, reaffirming our commitment to the island and making it even easier to travel more often."

The airline says the expansion will also add “affordable flights” to Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Atlanta, and Hartford, which will grow its current offerings in Puerto Rico from 11 to 16 by June of 2023.

Spirit says it will be offering several introductory rates to the destination for a limited time, including $59 one way tickets from Dallas or Atlanta, $69 from Chicago, $74 from Hartford, and $79 from Detroit. Travel date and blackout restrictions will apply.

Spirit has been servicing the Puerto Rico since 2001, and has grown its destination map beyond San Juan to airports in Aguadilla and Poncel. The announced expansion will lead to 21 peak-day departures in San Juan by June 2023, making it the second-largest carrier by destinations, seats, and available seat miles with a growth of over 200 percent in the past four years.



