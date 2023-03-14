Spirit Airlines Pi Day Sale Has $49 Flights Across the U.S. — but You'll Have to Book Soon

Spirit Airlines is celebrating Pi Day on Tuesday with fares equally as sweet — starting as low as $49 each way.

The sale, which Spirit said unlike the digits in pi does end, must be booked by 11:59 p.m. on March 16, the airline told Travel + Leisure. The promotion is available for travel from March 21 through May 7 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

“We’re currently in the busy spring travel season, and we know our Guests are excited to discover new destinations,” Lania Rittenhouse, the vice president of guest experience, brand and communications for Spirit Airlines, said in a statement shared with T+L. “Our low fares make it easier for our Guests to do that, and this great Pi Day deal is the cherry on top for a great opportunity to travel.”

To take advantage, travelers must book at least seven days in advance.

Fly between Atlanta and Chicago, Austin and Las Vegas, Boston and Miami, Detroit and Myrtle Beach, Los Angeles and Louisville, New York and Orlando, and more starting at just $49 each way. Or splurge on a cross-country trip from Newark to Las Vegas starting at just $96 each way, or from Los Angeles to Fort Lauderdale starting at just $85 each way.

Travelers can save even more if they’re members of Spirit’s Saver$ Club with flights starting at just $39 each way during the sale. The membership, which costs $69.95 per year, also comes with discounts on checked and carry-on bags, less expensive seat selection, discounted shortcut security, and discounted shortcut boarding.

Spirit Airlines typically offers bare-bones tickets for super low prices and charges for add-ons like seat assignments and luggage. The Florida-based carrier operates about 500 flights every day and flies to more than 60 destinations within the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

In addition to the sale, Spirit is adding new flights to Puerto Rico from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, and Hartford, and increasing its existing service to the island from other airports.

