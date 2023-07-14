Spirit's 1-day Sale Has $40 Flights for Fall — but You'll Have to Book Fast

The sale ends Saturday at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Published on July 14, 2023
A photo illustration of the Spirit Airlines logo displayed on a smartphone screen.
Photo:

Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/Getty Images

It may be hot outside, but low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines is ready for the start of sweater season with this late summer and fall flash sale that has tickets starting at just $40 each way.

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on July 15, is valid on travel from Aug. 2 through Oct. 4, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is not available for departures on Fridays or Sundays. 

“Our Guests are savvy travelers, and this offer helps them save big and experience More Go to the places they want to visit most,” Lania Rittenhouse, the vice president of guest experience, brand and communications for Spirit Airlines, said in a statement shared with T+L. “Travelers looking for deals throughout their entire trip can save on flight and vacation bundles with Spirit Vacations.”

Fly between Baltimore and Miami, between Charlotte and Nashville, between Dallas and New Orleans, between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, between New York City and Detroit, and more starting at just $40 each way. Or travelers can splurge on a trip from Chicago to Las Vegas for $100 each way, or on a trip from New York City to Myrtle Beach for $63 each way.

The sale includes taxes and fees, but does not include extras like seat selection or baggage fees. However, the airline recently introduced a new status-matching program, which allows travelers with access to dozens of other loyalty programs to receive those perks to make flying more comfortable and easier.

The airline also offers a yearly membership program, the Saver$ Club, in which travelers can receive discounts on those same extra perks.

Beyond the flash sale, travelers can snag discounted deals on flights with Spirit by simply going to the airport and buying their tickets there.

Currently, JetBlue is working to complete the sale of Spirit, which it agreed to buy last year for $3.8 billion. The merger would make the airline the fifth largest in the country.

