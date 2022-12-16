Spirit Airlines' Holiday Sale Has Flights for As Low As $44 — but It Ends Tomorrow

Spirit Airlines is giving the (possibly last minute) gift of travel with a sale offering one-way flights starting at just $44.

The sale, which must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 17, is valid on travel from Jan. 4, 2023, through Feb. 15, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is not valid on Fridays or Sundays.

“Today we’re offering Guests extra low fares to help them wrap up their holiday shopping and give their loved ones the gift of travel,” Lania Rittenhouse, the vice president of guest experience, brand and communications for Spirit Airlines, said in a statement shared with T+L.

Travelers can fly between Atlanta and Boston, between Atlantic City and Tampa, between Austin and Los Angeles, between Chicago and Las Vegas, between New York and Miami, and more starting at just $44 each way. For a bit more, Orlando residents can plan an epic ski vacation in Utah with flights to Salt Lake City starting at $100 each way, while Chicago residents can escape the cold with a trip down to Fort Lauderdale starting at just $59 each way.

In addition to the flight sale, Spirit is also offering a vacation package deal to Las Vegas. Travelers who book through Spirit Vacations can snag up to 20% off any of MGM’s 13 properties in Sin City.

To qualify for this sale, vacationers must book by 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 27 and stay between now and Oct. 31, 2023.

Spirit’s fares are bare-bones and don’t include things like baggage. The airline typically charges extra for both carry-on and checked luggage, which is limited to no more than 40 pounds. Travelers are allowed to bring one personal item for free like a purse or a laptop bag.

In July, JetBlue agreed to buy Spirit for $3.8 billion in a merger that would make the airline the fifth largest in the U.S. The merger is subject to regulatory approval and isn't expected to close until the first half of 2024.

