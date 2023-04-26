Snag $39 Flights to Miami, Las Vegas, and More With This Spirit Airlines Flash Sale — But You Have to Book Today

Act fast! This sale ends tonight.

Published on April 26, 2023
Airplane shadow flying to Miami, Florida, USA.
Spirit Airlines is helping travelers jump into summer with a one-day sale that has flights across the country starting at just $39 each way.

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. EDT on April 26, is valid for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from May 3 through June 13, a Spirit Airlines spokesperson shared with Travel + Leisure. Though one-way fares start at $39, members of the airline’s Spirit Saver$ Club — it comes with a yearly fee and includes discounts on baggage, seat selection, and more — can snag $29 one-way tickets.

Some $39 one-way routes include flights between Atlanta and Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Baltimore and Orlando; Boston and Miami; Chicago and Tampa; and Denver and Las Vegas. Starting at $85, travelers can fly cross-country between Los Angeles and Orlando. Or for $76, they can score a flight between Oakland, California and Newark, New Jersey.

“Oftentimes the big, summer life moments like weddings, graduations, and reunions require travel, and we want to help our guests savor those experiences,” Lania Rittenhouse, the VP of guest experience, brand, and communications for Spirit Airlines, told T+L.

Spirit Airlines is also offering big savings on packages that bundle flights, hotels, and/or car rentals, the company told T+L. Travelers can save up to 50 percent off a stay at the all-inclusive Sandos Cancun, for example, when they book before May 10. Or save up to 35 percent off a stay at one of the Marriott Village properties on Lake Buena Vista near Disney World when they book before May 2. 

The budget carrier typically offers bare-bones tickets for super low prices and charges for add-ons like seat assignments and luggage. But flying on the airline may be more comfortable than ever since it introduced a new status-matching program earlier this month. It allows travelers with access to dozens of other loyalty programs to receive perks like free checked bags and seat selection.

