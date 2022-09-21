Spirit Airlines' Latest Sale Has Flights for Just $39 Each Way — but You’ll Have to Book Fast

The sale ends Thursday night.

Published on September 21, 2022
Spirit Plane
Photo:

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The leaves have started to fall and so have Spirit Airlines' prices thanks to a fall sale with fares starting at less than $40 each way.

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 22, is valid on travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from Sept. 27 to Dec. 14, according to the airline. Fares start as low as $39 for members of Spirit’s Saver$ Club and as low as $49 for non members.

Fly between Atlanta and Orlando, Baltimore and Miami, Dallas and Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale and New Orleans, and between Miami and Denver starting at the lowest $39 price. For just a bit more, California travelers can fly across the state between San Diego and Oakland starting at only $51 each way, New Yorkers can fly between the Big Apple and Myrtle Beach starting at only $71 each way, and Chicagoans can fly between the Windy City and Orlando starting as low as $82 each way.

The sale includes taxes and fees, but does not include travel on blackout dates from Nov. 21 through Nov. 29.

The fare also doesn’t include baggage. Spirit Airlines typically charges extra for both carry-on and checked luggage, which is limited to no more than 40 pounds. Travelers are allowed to bring one personal item for free that measures no more than 18 by 14 by 8 inches (like a purse or a laptop bag).

In addition to cheaper fares, Spirit’s Saver$ Club offers perks like up to 50% off checked bags and less expensive seat selection. The club costs $69.95 per year to join.

In July, JetBlue agreed to buy Spirit for $3.8 billion in a merger that would make the airline the fifth largest in the United States. The merger is subject to regulatory approval and isn't expected to close until the first half of 2024.

