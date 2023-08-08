Spirit Airlines' 2-day Sale Has Flights As Low As $40 — but You'll Have to Book Fast

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 9, is valid on travel from Aug. 16 through Oct. 14.

Published on August 8, 2023
Back to school is just around the corner and Spirit Airlines is making that transition a bit easier by helping students, parents, and teachers alike plan for their first school year vacation with a $40 flight sale.

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 9, is valid on travel from Aug. 16 through Oct. 14, Spirit shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is only available for travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

“We’re giving our Guests an opportunity to kick off the new school year with big savings on their next trip,” Lania Rittenhouse, the vice president of guest experience, brand and communications for Spirit Airlines, said in a statement provided to T+L. “This offer makes it easier and more affordable to travel between college and home or recharge with a quick getaway.”

Fly between Atlanta and Miami, between Baltimore and Fort Lauderdale, between Boston and Orlando, between Chicago and Tampa, between Los Angeles and New Orleans, and more starting at just $40 each way. Travelers can also escape for a weekend in Sin City with flights to Las Vegas starting at just $71 from Miami, $77 from Chicago, and $90 from Atlanta.

Or fly cross-country with flights between Los Angeles and Philadelphia starting at just $150 each way and flights between the city and Baltimore starting at just $100 each way.

Travelers who belong to Spirit’s Saver$ Club, a paid yearly membership program, can save even more with the sale with flights starting at just $30 each way. Members also receive discounts on extras like baggage and seat selection, which are not typically included with Spirit’s bare-bones ticket model.

Earlier this year, Spirit introduced a new (paid) status-matching program, which gives travelers access to those same types of perks.

​​Travelers who miss the sale can still save on Spirit flights by opting to purchase them at the airport since the airline will waive a passenger usage fee for customers who book in person. In general, passengers who purchase their tickets in person can save around $23 per ticket each way.

Currently, JetBlue is working to complete the sale of Spirit, which it agreed to buy last year for $3.8 billion. The merger would make the airline the fifth largest in the country.

