Spirit's Latest Sale Has $40 Flights to Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and More — but You'll Have to Book Fast

Spirit Airlines wants to help travelers make sure they squeeze in a summer trip a sale that has one-way fares starting at just $40.

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 8, is valid on travel across the country from Aug. 14 through Oct. 14, according to the airline. The sale is not available for travel on Fridays or Sundays.

Travel between Atlanta and Boston, between Atlantic City and Orlando, between Austin and Fort Lauderdale, between Chicago and Dallas, between Denver and Miami, and more starting at just $40 each way. Or splurge with a trip to Las Vegas starting at just $77 from Chicago, $71 from Miami, and $90 from Newark.

Travelers can also fly cross country to Los Angeles with flights starting at just $100 each way from Baltimore, $109 each way from Newark, and $150 each way from Philadelphia.

Spirit’s fares are bare-bones and don’t typically include extras like baggage or seat selection. However, those perks are available as part of the airline’s new status-matching program, which Spirit introduced earlier this year. To take advantage, travelers must pay $49 to receive Free Spirit Silver status and $99 for Free Spirit Gold status.

Spirit also offers a paid yearly membership program, the Saver$ Club, which offers savings on tickets as well as discounts on those same perks like baggage and seat selection.

Travelers can also save big on Spirit flights by opting to purchase them at the airport since the airline will waive a passenger usage fee for customers who book in person. In general, passengers who purchase their tickets in person can save around $23 per ticket each way.

Currently, JetBlue is working to complete the sale of Spirit, which it agreed to buy last year for $3.8 billion. The merger would make the airline the fifth largest in the country.

