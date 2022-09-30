Amazon Shoppers Have Found the Perfect Versatile Cardigan for Fall Travel

We never thought we’d see the day, but fall is finally here. And more importantly, fall weather is starting to creep in. With the arrival of cooler temperatures, now’s the perfect time to add a cozy sweater to your wardrobe, both for everyday wear and travel.

Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found the Spicy Sandia long sleeve cardigan — a lightweight, soft, and stylish sweater that can be worn all throughout the season, as well as year-round. The best part? It’s just $32, so you may even want to add more than one color to your wardrobe.

The Spicy Sandia cardigan is a great addition to any wardrobe this season. The fine-knit cardigan is made of a lightweight, super soft viscose material. One reviewer said they were searching for a good cardigan, and when they came across this one they found it to be perfect. “[It’s] not too heavy, and not too lightweight, and should stand up well for years to come,” one reviewer wrote before adding, “It’s very flattering [and] the size match is perfect.”



The sweater has fitted long sleeves that are detailed with buttons around the cuffs, giving it a slightly dressier feel. It also features an open-front design that makes it ideal for layering; you can wear short- and long-sleeve tops underneath, and pair it with jeans, slacks, or other pants for the fall. The overall fit of the cardigan has gotten high praise for being flattering and versatile. “I was pleasantly surprised when I got this [cardigan]; the length is just right,”one buyer highlighted, before adding, “The way it lays is perfect, [and it’s] easy to wear a tank, cami, or short sleeve under [it] and it would look great!”



And with many people returning to the office more regularly this season, we’ll have to endure the chill of the air conditioning for hours on end. Reviewers also say that the cardigan is a must-have for the office, with one in particular saying that it’s “[great] for everyday wear or if you’re cold all the time while working. The sleeves are rather long, which I love, and [it’s made of] an extremely soft material.”



The cardigan is available in 16 colors and sizes ranging from small to 3X. It’s machine-washable and resistant to pilling, shrinking, and wrinkling. One buyer can attest to this, as they’ve “worn, washed, and machine dried [it] dozens of times,” and can ensure it’s “made of a quality material.”

And with the holidays and more travel opportunities quickly approaching, this cardigan would be a great gift for family and friends who are looking to upgrade their wardrobe. Plus, at such an affordable price, it’s sure to be a long-lasting staple even beyond the cooler seasons.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $32.

