Amazon Shoppers Have Found the Perfect Versatile Cardigan for Fall Travel

And it’s only $32.

By Kylee McGuian
Published on September 30, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Spicy Sandia Cardigan
Spicy Sandia Cardigan. Photo:

Amazon

We never thought we’d see the day, but fall is finally here. And more importantly, fall weather is starting to creep in. With the arrival of cooler temperatures, now’s the perfect time to add a cozy sweater to your wardrobe, both for everyday wear and travel.

Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found the Spicy Sandia long sleeve cardigan — a lightweight, soft, and stylish sweater that can be worn all throughout the season, as well as year-round. The best part? It’s just $32, so you may even want to add more than one color to your wardrobe. 

Spicy Sandia Cardigan
Spicy Sandia Cardigan.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $32 with on-site coupon (originally $33)

The Spicy Sandia cardigan is a great addition to any wardrobe this season. The fine-knit cardigan is made of a lightweight, super soft viscose material. One reviewer said they were searching for a good cardigan, and when they came across this one they found it to be perfect. “[It’s] not too heavy, and not too lightweight, and should stand up well for years to come,” one reviewer wrote before adding, “It’s very flattering [and] the size match is perfect.”

The sweater has fitted long sleeves that are detailed with buttons around the cuffs, giving it a slightly dressier feel. It also features an open-front design that makes it ideal for layering; you can wear short- and long-sleeve tops underneath, and pair it with jeans, slacks, or other pants for the fall. The overall fit of the cardigan has gotten high praise for being flattering and versatile. “I was pleasantly surprised when I got this [cardigan]; the length is just right,”one buyer highlighted, before adding, “The way it lays is perfect, [and it’s] easy to wear a tank, cami, or short sleeve under [it] and it would look great!” 

Spicy Sandia Cardigan
Spicy Sandia Cardigan.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $33

And with many people returning to the office more regularly this season, we’ll have to endure the chill of the air conditioning for hours on end. Reviewers also say that the cardigan is a must-have for the office, with one in particular saying that it’s “[great] for everyday wear or if you’re cold all the time while working. The sleeves are rather long, which I love, and [it’s made of] an extremely soft material.” 

The cardigan is available in 16 colors and sizes ranging from small to 3X. It’s machine-washable and resistant to pilling, shrinking, and wrinkling. One buyer can attest to this, as they’ve “worn, washed, and machine dried [it] dozens of times,” and can ensure it’s “made of a quality material.”

Spicy Sandia Cardigan
Spicy Sandia Cardigan.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $32 with on-site coupon (originally $33)

And with the holidays and more travel opportunities quickly approaching, this cardigan would be a great gift for family and friends who are looking to upgrade their wardrobe. Plus, at such an affordable price, it’s sure to be a long-lasting staple even beyond the cooler seasons.  

At the time of publishing, the price started at $32.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Astylish Womens Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater
This Chunky Knit Sweater From Amazon Is Going to Be Your New Fall Staple — and It's Less Than $40 Right Now
Amazon Dresses for Fall Travel Tout
14 Beautiful, Top-rated Amazon Dresses That Are Perfect for Fall Travel — and Under $50
SHEWIN Womens Long Sleeve Plaid Shacket Tout
This Shacket Is Perfect for Cool Nights and Chilly Flights — and It's on Sale Now
Best Cardigan Sweaters for the Coziest Flight
The Best Cardigan Sweaters for the Coziest Flight
Prettygarden Long Sleeve Zipper Sweatshirt
This Quarter-zip Sweatshirt Is Exactly What Your Fall Travel Wardrobe Is Missing
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Short Dress Crewneck Tie Waist Knit Cocktail Dress
Shoppers’ New Favorite Fall Travel Dress Is Just $37 at Amazon Right Now
Merokeety snap cardigan
This Cozy Cardigan Has More Than 14,000 Five-star Ratings, and It's on Sale
Best Fleece Jackets of 2022
The Best Fleece Jackets of 2022
Dokotoo Ruffle Sleeve Blouse
People Call This Ruffle Top the ‘Best Amazon Blouse’ They’ve Purchased — and It's on Sale for $26
Skirt for Women Midi Length High Waist
Travelers Say This Comfortable and Flattering Midi Skirt Is Perfect for Any Occasion — and It’s Only $26
Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Tout
This Maxi Dress Is So Comfortable That Shoppers Say They ‘Could Sleep in It’
July Editor's Picks
The Best Beach Day Essentials Under $300, According to T+L Editors
Youtalia Womens 3/4 Cuffed Sleeve Chiffon Blouse Tout
You Can Wear This 'Soft and Comfortable' Chiffon Blouse All Day, According to Travelers
Amazon Essentials Women's Combat Chelsea Boot
Shoppers Say They Can Walk All Day in These Cute, Pain-free Chelsea Boots — and They're Under $40
Frank Mully Womens Pointed Toe Ballet Flat Knit Dress Shoes
Amazon Shoppers Call These $40 Knit Flats the ‘Most Comfortable’ Pair They Own
Nordstrom Rack Ugg Sale Tout
Ugg Boots and Slippers Are Up to 55% Off at Nordstrom Rack Right Now — Here Are Our Favorites