With fall approaching, many shoppers are preparing for muddy or slushy conditions. Whether you’re trekking through wind and rain in the city, heading out to your backyard to prepare your garden for the colder months, or hunting for the last bit of dry kindling you can find in a muddy campground, you’re going to need a pair of boots that will keep your feet dry, warm, and comfortable.

There are tons of waterproof boot options out there, but shoppers have been raving about the Sperry Saltwater Duck Boots that are going for less than $70 at Amazon right now — a steal for boots that normally cost $110. In addition to being affordable, these duck boots boast sturdy rubber outsoles, plenty of traction, and a cozy microfleece lining.

“I could wear these all day with the soft sole support,” one reviewer said. The cushioned soles and fleece lining will keep your feet comfortable and warm, while the sturdy leather and rubber construction blocks rain and mud from seeping in. Plus, the boots are roomy enough that you can wear them with thicker socks when the weather gets even colder. That comfort and functionality make them a must-have for people living in wet climates. “I bought [these] for the [Pacific Northwest] slopes, which go from crazy snow… to total slop and rain and that is when I use these guys,” another reviewer explained.

Sizes range from 5 to 12 and buyers can choose between standard width or wide for most of those sizes. While you might find boots with similar waterproofing, it’s hard to beat the extra details that go into this design. That wave-siping traction is great for slippery or soft surfaces like mud, wet leaves, or slushy ice, for example.

“On a snowy day, [they’re] perfect for sledding,” one reviewer wrote. “I found the slick snow covered hill much easier to maintain my footing as they held to the ice, not sliding nearly as much as similar pairs I had worn in the past.”

Other details reviewers love are the rust-proof eyelets and rawhide lacing that help you get the perfect fit. Meanwhile, a sturdy zipper on the side makes them easy to take on and off. Features like those make these duck boots tough enough to hold up through just about any weather. While they’re not tall enough to protect your legs from splashes and might be a bit too warm for summer, they’re still durable enough to wear year-round.

“These boots have taken a beating in Baltimore with excessive salt [and] general dirtiness of the city. But they’ve held up great,” one reviewer exclaimed. Even when the boots are put to the test, that cushioned insole and fleece lining will keep your feet as comfortable as ever, making them a great pick for anyone planning to spend all day walking or working in muddy or slushy conditions.

Shoppers have four styles to choose from including an all-black boot (which features a waterproof nylon upper rather than leather) as well dual-tone color schemes like gray and black, tan and navy, and tan and dark brown (all of which come with the waterproof leather upper). Prices start at $60 depending on which style you choose, so grab your favorite pair now before they go back up to full price!

