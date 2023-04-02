Travelers Say They ‘Walked for Miles’ in These Supportive Slip-on Sneakers — and They’re on Sale

Spring has finally arrived, and with it comes the perfect opportunity to clean out your closet and make way for functional and stylish pieces that are easy to pack for your next vacation. A good pair of shoes is one of the most important facets of your travel wardrobe, especially if you have an active trip planned, but finding a balance between arch support, a lightweight design, and a generally cute shoe is no small feat.

The good news is, right now the Sperry Women’s Crest Vibe Sneaker is on sale at Amazon for as little as $33 in select colors, and according to shoppers it’s the one shoe that meets all of your travel needs. With impressive grip, a well-cushioned insole, and a naturally breathable design, we may have just found your new favorite slip-on shoe.

To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $60)

These lightweight sneakers are easily taken on and off, making them perfect for hustling through TSA — especially if you’re running late. However, they’re also comfortable enough for long days of travel spent on your feet due to the memory foam insoles that provide arch support and padding. A breathable linen upper ensures you won’t be dealing with sweaty feet when you remove your shoes at the end of the day, and this is backed up by a wicking Dri-Lex material that keeps your feet both cool and dry. They even come in 74 colors, patterns, and fabrics with an impressive size range from 5 to 12, including half sizes, as well as wide and narrow.

Shoes that offer strong grip are essential on vacation because you never know what terrain you may come across, and these slip-on sneakers are made with a non-marking rubber outsole that provides superior traction without scuffing the floors. Not to mention these sneakers were quite literally designed to keep shoppers from slipping on slick boat decks. Rust-proof eyelets add a finite detail to the shoes, and high-quality leather laces are the cherry on top of this timeless style.

Nailing the balance between functional and stylish, these packable sneakers have earned nearly 11,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, and shoppers swear that they’re the perfect shoes for vacation. One customer shared that they “traveled a lot” in these shoes, noting that they “have never experienced any sort of discomfort.” They even raved that they “love them” so much that they “would buy them again.” Another customer agreed, dubbing them “perfect for travel.”

Meanwhile, another shopper raved that they “grabbed my first pair last summer while vacationing in New England,” and they were “so comfy” that they “walked for miles” in them. One avid fan even admitted that they “love this style of Sperry sneakers” so much that they “have 15 pairs” and have been “buying these for years now.” They shared that the shoes are “comfortable,” and they even “take [them] on vacation to walk” and their “feet don’t hurt at the end of the day.”

Finding a high-quality pair of shoes that supports your feet while still being stylish may be surprisingly difficult, but the Sperry Women’s Crest Vibe Sneaker strikes the perfect balance between casual and refined — and right now they’re on sale for up to 45 percent off in select colors. Excellent for travel days when you want to be as comfortable as possible without sacrificing your personal taste, these lightweight, supportive, and sleek slip-on shoes are a must-have for your next vacation.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $33.

