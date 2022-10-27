Travelers in Romania can kick their Halloween plans up a notch by celebrating the spooky holiday in Bran Castle — better known as the home of Dracula himself.

Ghosts, ghouls, and — yes — vampires can head to the castle on Saturday, Oct. 29, for an over-the-top Halloween celebration by day or night, according to the castle’s Facebook page. Tickets for the event can be purchased online and start at about $14.

“All creatures, from A to Zombies, get your invitations ready. Or popcorn, if you don't make it,” the castle wrote on Facebook. “The Bran Castle Halloween party is about to begin.”

For the day tour, the castle will welcome both adults and children between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. with a tour of the property. Children under 7 will be allowed in for free.

Then in the evening, the castle will reopen to adults at 7 p.m. for a Halloween Tour by Night. There will also be a hosted vampire gourmet dinner at the Castle restaurant with a holiday-themed menu.

Bran Castle, which was first built in the 1300s and is located in Transylvania, is believed to be the inspiration for Irish author Bram Stoker's 1897 novel, "Dracula." However, the author never visited Romania himself or the property, according to the castle.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the castle also served as a vaccination center, handing out a "diploma" to those who received the shot, certifying they were vaccinated at Bran Castle.

Beyond Romania, Halloween fans can celebrate the holiday around the world in places like Salem, MA, famous for its witch trials, or Savannah, GA, which is famous for its plentiful ghost stories.

And in Mexico, travelers can celebrate Día de los Muertos, which is a joyous commemoration of loved ones who have passed. The holiday takes place over two days, Nov. 1 (All Saints' Day) and Nov. 2.