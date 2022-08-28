These Popular Spanx Shorts Have a Hidden Feature That Makes Them Super Flattering — and They’re 30% Off

Good news travels fast, especially when shoppers have found a pair of shorts as comfortable and flattering as the Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts. And, while the popular shorts’ glowing reputation is reason enough to snag a pair, they’ve also just been marked down by 30 percent. With this discount, the $78 Spanx shorts are just $55, and it applies across all of its colorways. Hurry, there’s no telling how long this deal will last, so make sure to add a pair to your cart now — certain colors and sizes are already selling out fast.

The Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts get their reviewer-loved buttery-smooth softness from their cotton-rayon-polyester fabric blend, which also makes them incredibly breathable when temperatures climb. They also feature just the right amount of elastane to achieve their signature four-way stretch so you never feel restricted when you’re wearing them.

To buy: spanx.com, $55 (originally $78)



But, unlike your average twill shorts, the Spanx version is designed to offer optimal mid-section coverage and smoothing just like the brand’s signature shapewear and celeb-loved activewear. This combined with their ride-up-resistant 6-inch inseam and pull-on construction (yep, there are no buttons!) make for a curve-flattering fit that works for any occasion. Plus, they’re well equipped with pockets; there are two sets on the front and back that are deep enough to fit your smartphone, wallet, and other essentials.

And, as we mentioned before, the Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts are available in several colors — seven to be exact. There’s summer-friendly options like mint green, pale yellow, and light pink, but we can see the mauve, slate blue, olive green, and rust orange ones staying in your rotation well into fall. Each hue has been strategically dyed in order to create their perfect vintage look, which will pair well with your favorite tees, tanks, blouses, and sweaters. Sizes range from XS to 3XL.

Over at Nordstrom, where the Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts are available in additional colors and prints (but aren’t on sale), shoppers are leaving rave reviews. “[I] love these shorts,” one shopper exclaimed, adding that the “fit is perfect” and the “fabric is stretchy and comfortable. They are true to size.” Another reviewer, who shared that “6-inch shorts are perfect for me” said that they “love the pull-on style and deep pockets. Yes, they are expensive but very worth it!”

The shorts have even earned a stamp of approval from a Nordstrom customer who admitted they “rarely wear shorts because I do not think they are flattering on me.” They wrote, “However, these shorts are not only comfortable but they fit great. They stay up without a belt (rare for me) and are as flattering as shorts can be.” Before concluding their review, the shopper also noted that the shorts “keep their shape” while also having “the right amount of looseness in the thigh area.”

Matching their excitement, another buyer commented, “[I] always have trouble finding shorts and these were great.” Following their review, a shopper said, “These are some of the best shorts I’ve found in years.”

If you’ve never been this excited about a pair of shorts, it’s clear that you need to give the Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts a try. Get them while they’re on sale for 30 percent off at Spanx. We don’t think you’ll be disappointed.

At the time of publishing, the price was $55.

