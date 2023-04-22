Best Products Celeb-loved Spanx Just Launched the Most Flattering Swim Line for Summer — and It's Bound to Sell Out Stock up on bikini tops, high-waisted bottoms, and swim dresses now. By Merrell Readman Merrell Readman Instagram Website Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on April 22, 2023 05:30AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington Spanx has always been a leader in flattering shapewear, and the iconic brand recently took on a new challenge: Swimwear. If previous popularity is any indication, the Spanx Pique Collection is about to become the most coveted line of the season. The timeless brand has dipped their toes into the water of swimwear in the past with an ultra-flattering one-piece that can’t seem to stay in stock, and this recent release of a complete line is guaranteed to have the same effect on eager shoppers. If you’ve been looking for a suit that’s built to accentuate your body and leave you feeling confident and comfortable, your search is finally over — just in time for all your summer travel plans. Right now, the entire Spanx Pique Collection is available in full on the website, so while they’re still in stock, you won’t want to miss out on these incredibly classic bikini tops, swim shirts, high-rise bottoms, and more. Did that *pique* your interest? Keep reading to discover the swimwear essentials you’ve been missing from your vacation wardrobe. Pique Shaping Plunge One Piece Spanx If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect one-piece that highlights your best assets while still being incredibly comfortable, this plunging suit is about to become your go-to item during warm-weather travel. With sizes ranging from XS to 3X, this stretchy bathing suit is designed with a shaping and smoothing pique fabric that provides modest coverage and will stay in place during active days by the ocean or pool. The line’s signature “stay-put” supportive straps keep the suit held up and secure, and strategic bust darts create an effortlessly flattering form-fitting finish. To buy: spanx.com, $188 Pique Shaping Plunge Short Sleeve One Piece Spanx Sometimes a sunny day calls for a little more coverage, and this short-sleeved, plunging one-piece provides just that while still accentuating your every curve. The flexible design moves with your body while you’re on the go, and a low neckline is effortlessly feminine and stylish while still covering extra skin. Plus, an adjustable back clasp allows for a more customizable fit with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. To buy: spanx.com, $198 Pique Shaping Plunge Swim Dress Spanx Upping the coverage even more is this versatile swim dress that can be worn as a standalone outfit, or as a bathing suit on your next beach day. If you’re looking for a piece to throw into your suitcase that checks off a few boxes in your wardrobe, this may be the staple item you’ve been missing. A classic plunging neckline is timeless and refined, and the dress falls to mid-thigh with a hidden tie to keep the skirt held down while you’re in the water, as well as offering a built-in bottom underneath. To buy: spanx.com, $198 Pique Longline Flounce Swim Top Spanx Straying away from the more traditional bathing suit top is this peplum-style longline piece that’s made with stay-put supportive straps and a silhouette that’s flattering but slightly more modest than a bikini. The lower neckline adds some intrigue to this flouncy swim top, and it pairs well with high-rise bottoms if you prefer a slightly more revealing alternative to a one-piece. This top is also easily dressed up with jeans if you’re looking for subtle ways to do more while packing less. To buy: spanx.com, $98 Pique Shaping High Rise Swim Skort Spanx Skorts are in style this season, and there’s no option more flattering than the Spanx High Rise Swim Skort. Providing 360 degrees of shaping around your lower body and made with a smoothing pique material that’s comfortable for all-day wear, this stylish and dainty skirt is a unique take on the traditional bikini bottom. A hidden tie keeps the skirt from billowing up while you’re in the water, and it adds a little extra coverage to help keep your skin protected from the sun. To buy: spanx.com, $118 Pique Plunge Bikini Top Spanx Nobody does basics better than Spanx, and this plunging bikini top is one of the most versatile investments you could make this summer. The sporty design comfortably stays put even during more active summer outings, and can be paired with a low rise or high rise bikini bottom for varying amounts of coverage. A wide size range also works to fit your bust with ease, so you can feel your most confident and comfortable throughout your vacation. To buy: spanx.com, $88 Pique Shaping High Rise Swim Bottom Spanx High-rise bottoms are one of the most flattering styles on most body types, and this form fitting pair from Spanx is no exception. The leg opening is designed in a way to never squeeze the skin, and the textured pique material provides 360 degrees of shaping while being a great style for active days at the pool and beach. Flexible layers move with your body while you’re on the go, and these bottoms are even made with a nylon and elastane lining that stretches and flows with you. To buy: spanx.com, $98 Pique Long Sleeve Swim Shirt Spanx Swim shirts are excellent for adding another layer of protection against the sun, and this feminine piece from Spanx is guaranteed to spice up any bikini or one-piece you choose to wear. Right now it’s only available in white, but soon it will be launching in black so you can complete your collection with UPF 50+ sun protection and effortless coverage. The perfect layer for cooler summer days or moments when you want to hide your skin, this piece is sure to be something you regularly reach for on your next beach outing. To buy: spanx.com, $98 Love a great deal? 