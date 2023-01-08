Time's Running Out to Score Massive Discounts on Spanx’s Celeb-loved Leggings and Pants — Prices Start at $49

A new year calls for a new wardrobe, don’t you think? This is especially true if you’ve got an exciting trip on the horizon. As luck would have it, Spanx is hosting its annual End of Season Sale, and it’s filled with epic deals on travel-ready clothes that will keep you stylish and comfy while you’re on the go.

Right now, shoppers can score an extra 30 percent off all sale items, which includes everything from workout leggings and sweatshirts to shapewear and tailored pants. All you have to do is use the code SALE at checkout, and voilà, you’ve unlocked bonus savings (note: most of the items are final sale). But, like all good things, this Spanx sale won’t last forever. You have until January 11 at 7:59 a.m. ET to rack up these double discounts. And, if you ask us, you better add all of your favorites to your cart ASAP because certain styles are already selling out fast.

Need help navigating the sale? We’re here to help. Among the discounted goodies, we were excited to spot the Booty Boost Workout Leggings, which will be marked down to $49 when you use the Spanx promo code. Yup, these are the same leggings that have been spotted on celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Kourtney Kardashian. Speaking of A-list-loved items, The Perfect Pants are also featured in the sale. They’ve earned a seal of approval from Oprah Winfrey and have been donned by Mindy Kaling, and with the code SALE, you can get them for $63.

There are so many more amazing finds where these came from. Keep scrolling to shop the Spanx End of Season Sale so you can score double discounts on your new favorite travel clothes.

Faux Suede Leggings

Spanx

Consider this your sign to rock suede leggings in 2023. These leggings will elevate your favorite blouses, sweaters, and jackets with their elegant faux suede material. But, don’t worry, they’re incredibly stretchy thanks to their flexible construction. A high-rise, compressive waistband adds support, and strategically placed seams elongate your legs.

To buy: spanx.com, $49 with code SALE (originally $98)

The Perfect Pants

Spanx

These celebrity-approved pants are the perfect way to look dressed up without sacrificing comfort. The pants-legging hybrid is made with a high-rise waistband and a smoothing ponte fabric that’s four-way stretching so you can move freely. Plus, they’re equipped with four pockets and are designed to give your backside a subtle lift.

To buy: spanx.com, $63 with code SALE (originally $128)

Booty Boost Active Splatter Floral 7/8 Leggings

Spanx

Speaking of a booty boost, this is the perfect time to give these celebrity-loved workout leggings a try. With the code SALE, you can get them for 50 percent off — a rarity, as Spanx shoppers know. You’ll love their supportive high-waisted silhouette, which also features a contouring and smoothing design. The thick band combined with the compressive, four-way stretching fabric will make your next sweat session incredibly more comfortable. You can also score the Booty Boost Leggings in a cool camo print, an eye-catching tie-dye print, and versatile solid colors during the sale for the same price, but they’re almost sold out.

To buy: spanx.com, $49 with code SALE (originally $98)

Faux Patent Leather Leggings

Spanx

Spanx leather leggings are hot commodities, especially when it comes to the Faux Patent Leather Leggings, which dropped down to $63 during the End of Season Sale. Available in two winter-friendly colors (port navy and ruby), they add an element of edge to any outfit, whether you’re going for casual or dressy, And, unlike other leather bottoms, these are made with a stretchy material for optimal comfort and flexibility – and, in true Spanx fashion, include smoothing and lifting benefits.

To buy: spanx.com, $63 with code SALE (originally $128)

Velvet Half-Zip Sweater

Spanx

Bored with the sweaters in your current rotation? Spice things up with this velvet half-zip sweatshirt, which is made with a plush fabric that gives it a cloud-like softness for optimal comfort and warmth. Apart from its velvet exterior, it will add a unique touch to your favorite leggings, jeans, and joggers with its sleek silhouette, ribbed collar and cuffs, and trendy cut-out details.

To buy: spanx.com, $62 with code SALE (originally $128)

Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pants

Spanx

Trust us, these are nothing like your average pants. These pull-on pants feature a smoothing waistband to accentuate your curves. Their relaxed, wide-leg silhouette has a vintage feel that’s equal parts laidback and trendy, making them perfect for any occasion. And, of course, they offer the right amount of stretchiness and structure so you can have the put-together feeling of wearing jeans without the discomfort.

To buy: spanx.com, $63 with code SALE (originally $128)

AirEssentials Short-Sleeve Romper

Spanx

If you have a warm-weather getaway planned or you’re just looking ahead to summer fashion, the AirEssentials Short-Sleeve Romper needs to be on your radar. The flattering and easy-to-style romper is the ultimate travel companion with its sleek look and comfortable construction, which is perfectly stretchy and structured. Plus, its gorgeous storm blue hue will create one memorable outfit, whether you’re headed to the beach, running errands, or going on a casual outing.

To buy: spanx.com, $63 with code SALE (originally $128)

Get Moving Pleated Skort

Spanx

Another warm-weather essential, the Get Moving Pleated Skort is bound to be your new wardrobe go-to once summer rolls back around or on a tropical vacation this winter. Its 14-inch hem keeps it breezy while also offering an ideal amount of coverage, helping you move confidently and comfortably on the court, through TSA security, or around the grocery store. During the End of Season Sale, you can get the fiery polka-dotted rich red and cool storm blue versions for $44.

To buy: spanx.com, $44 with code SALE (originally $88)

Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pants

Spanx

If you’ve been on the hunt for those perfect everyday pants that go well with everything, say hello to the Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pants. As their name suggests, they’re made with a stretchy twill fabric that’s soft to the touch and designed to accentuate your body for a flattering look that’s every part as comfy as your favorite leggings. You can easily sport them on a flight and out to lunch, or even dress them up for nicer occasions.

To buy: spanx.com, $63 with code SALE (originally $128)

Perfect Length Top

Spanx

An essential in any wardrobe, this three-quarter-length top is lightweight and makes a great layering piece under your favorite sweaters and jackets. Its long-line hem covers your backside so you can feel covered and comfy, even when you’re picking up your heavy checked suitcase from the baggage carousel or taking off your shoes quickly at TSA security. Plus, it’s made with a silky soft fabric and stands out from its counterparts with its middle seam, cuffed sleeves, side slits, and layered hem.

To buy: spanx.com, $34 with code SALE (originally $68)

