Surprise! Spanx Is Giving You an Extra Day to Shop Its Once-a-year Sale on Oprah Picks and Celeb Favorites

We’ve all heard of Spanx, but are you aware of just how stylish, versatile, and comfy the brand’s clothing is? Some shoppers may still only associate Spanx with the slimming shapewear made popular decades ago — and while that high-quality shapewear is still available, the brand has since expanded into compression leggings, shorts, and jeans stylish enough to wear to work, run errands, or even on vacation.

And we’re not the only ones obsessed with Spanx — many of the brand’s staples landed on Oprah’s 2022 Favorite Things List, and other celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Jessica Alba are fans as well. So you can imagine our excitement (and likely Oprah’s, too) when Spanx’s extended Cyber Monday sale hit the site.

With sitewide markdowns of 20 percent through tonight and dozens of inclusive sizes to choose from, this sale is the ideal time to stock up on gorgeous, high-quality athleisure and workwear at incredible prices. But instead of browsing the entire website, just check out our list below — it’s packed with all the best comfy travel pants on sale at Spanx for Cyber Week

Related: The 27 Best Cyber Week Deals at Amazon for Travelers, Including Samsonite Luggage, Bose Headphones, and Yeti

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx

If it’s loved by Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, and Kelly Clarkson, you know it’s gotta be good. Not only are hoards of celebrities fans of Spanx’s classic faux leather leggings, but so are we thanks to the pants’ slimming look, soft feel, and uncanny ability to match with just about everything in our closets.

Even shoppers can’t get enough of Spanx’s best-selling product. “They fit perfectly!” one wrote. “[They’re] sexy, chic, and so comfortable all in one. They hug every curve — even my small calves and thicker thighs which is hard to find. I’m definitely going to be a returning customer.”

To buy: spanx.com, $79 (originally $98)

Spanx Faux Suede Leggings

spanx

Think of these as the slightly softer cousin of Spanx’s faux leather style. The faux suede leggings are just as stretchy, compressive, and stylish as their faux leather counterparts, but these ones are a little more elevated — which makes them perfect for wearing to work or your next business flight. Snag them in rich caramel, rose, or classic navy.

One shopper even says they’re some of the only pants they wear. “I avoid pants as I don't necessarily like my legs, but these ones are very flattering,” they wrote. “I am no longer self conscious when I'm wearing them. I bought two colors and am contemplating a third. If you're thinking about it, you should buy them.”

To buy: spanx.com, $79 (originally $98)

Spanx The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket

Spanx

These pocket-packed trousers have “perfect” in the name for a reason. The Oprah-loved pants are somehow ideal for every situation — not to mention they feature tummy control, four-way stretch, functional back pockets, and faux front pockets. They’re even designed to be pulled on, so they’ll never bunch or fold in the front.

“These are nice pants!” one shopper wrote. “[They] sculpt and give a nice lift to the butt. They can be dressed up or down too. I bought [size] 1X and it was perfect. I will definitely be buying again.”

To buy: spanx.com, $98 (originally $128)

Related: Travelers Call Amazon’s Best-selling Hiking Joggers the ‘Best Investment’ — and They’re 41% Off Right Now

Spanx The Perfect Pant, Wide Leg

Spanx

These were made for the ladies who love the original Perfect Pant but prefer less restriction around the calf and ankle (or simply want to switch up their look). It smooths the tummy, butt, and legs, all while offering a stylish silhouette, whether they’re paired with a crop top, a blazer, or a sweater.

“I really, really love these pants,” a shopper wrote. “They're everything. They hold me in without being constricting, they're thick but not bulky, they’re a great waist height and pant length — what could be better? I brought them on a work trip and they didn't need any type of ironing. I could wear them for an entire day without any sagging.”

To buy: spanx.com, $135 (originally $168)

Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings

Spanx

Spanx refers to these as their “active leggings with a built-in butt life,” and really, what more could you ask for from a pair of pants? The breathable, sweat-wicking leggings loved by tons of celebs work just as well for a workout as they do for a day at the office. They even come in nine hues ranging from very black and dark fig to storm blue and jade.

And if you need more convincing, just ask this shopper who is the proud owner of multiple pairs. “I now have five booty boost leggings and I love them!” she wrote. “The waist stays up as does the booty — no jiggling with these bad boys. I bought my daughter two pairs as well and she can't stop thanking me. Makes me inspired to exercise!”

To buy: spanx.com, $79 (originally $98)

Spanx AirEssentials Tapered Pant

Spanx

If you’ve got a closet full of joggers, you’ll love these tapered pants from Spanx. The fitted-yet-roomy pants have a drawstring waist, a silky-soft interior, and a stretchy, lightweight construction. They’re made for relaxing at home or getting active.

“The minute I put these pants on I was in heaven,” one shopper wrote. “They're extremely comfortable and almost have a silky pajama feel. They are not thin or droopy — far from it. You can lounge around or even wear them for a lunch or dinner date. I love them and want more!”

To buy: spanx.com, $88 (originally $110)

Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant

Spanx

These pants are so comfy and stylish, it’s no wonder they made it onto this year’s list of Oprah’s Favorite Things. The relaxed sweatpant-like style offers plenty of room to move while keeping your stomach flat. They’re super soft to the touch, so we won’t judge if you decide to buy them in all four colors.

“These pants are amazing!” a shopper wrote. “The fit is right on. I bought a petite and it was a pleasure to wear them by themselves or with the matching top. The fabric is wonderfully soft and drapes very well. You can dress them up or down. These pants are extremely flattering and made me look taller and thinner!”

To buy: spanx.com, $95 (originally $118)

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

