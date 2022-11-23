Spanx's Black Friday Sale Is Happening Now With 20% Off Celeb-loved Leggings and Lounge Sets

Black Friday is typically the time of year when shoppers look to buy new electronics, appliances, furniture, and other big-ticket items at a heavily discounted price. But, if you’re an avid Spanx wearer, you know that the shopping holiday is when you can score massive savings across the retailer’s site — which is a rarity, as loyal fans know. And this year it looks like Spanx has gotten into the spirit early.

Right now, you can enjoy 20 percent off sitewide and free shipping during the Spanx early Black Friday sale, which runs until Monday, November 28 at midnight ET. Shoppers can expect to find discounts on everything from shapewear and intimates to activewear and loungewear, with prices starting as low as $44. This includes top-rated pieces like the popular AirEssentials Half-Zip Sweater and matching AirEssentials Wide-Leg Pants that earned a stamp of approval from Oprah Winfrey earlier this month. The celebrity-loved Spanx Faux Leather Leggings and Booty Boost Leggings are also included, and they’re starting at $79. Plus the Perfect Flare Jeans will also be 20 percent off, which means you can score a pair for under $120. They go really well with the Perfect Collarless Blazer, which will also be on sale.

But, the savings fun doesn’t stop there. Throughout the sale, Spanx will be dropping surprise daily deals to help shoppers save even more, so add a reminder to your calendar to check their site during Cyber Week to be sure you don’t miss out on these epic deals.

Regardless of what you’re looking for, everything comes in multiple colors, washes, and prints to spice up your travel and everyday wardrobes. Need help sorting through all of the sale items? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Below, explore the best early deals that are available to shop ahead of Spanx’s Black Friday sale. Hurry, they’re selling out fast.

Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx

Perhaps one of the most coveted items from Spanx’s repertoire, the Faux Leather Leggings are a favorite for their body-contouring design that mimics the lifting and smoothing effects of the brand’s best-selling shapewear. The leggings also feature its high-rise Power Waistband, which provides additional shaping benefits while ensuring full coverage. They make a great travel day outfit with your favorite sweatshirts and cardigans, or you can dress them up with heels and more formal tops when the itinerary calls for it. It’s no wonder why Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, and Shay Mitchell are all fans.

To buy: spanx.com, $79 (originally $98)

AirEssentials Wide-Leg Pants

Spanx

If you’re more of a sweatpants person, then the AirEssentials Wide-Leg Pants need to be on your radar during the Spanx Black Friday sale. They recently earned a spot on the Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list and Winfrey described the material as being a “perfectly loose-and-lightweight” fabric [that] is like buttah!” For added comfort on planes, trains, and road trips, the sweatpants have a four-way stretching fine knit structure and an elastic, high-rise waistband that stays put.

To buy: spanx.com, $95 (originally $118)

AirEssentials Half-Zip Sweatshirt

Spanx

Now, you can buy the AirEssentials Wide-Leg Pants on their own, or together with the matching Half-Zip Sweatshirt to complete the look. When discussing the AirEssentials duo, Winfrey raved, “When I tell you this set feels light as air, I’m not kidding. It’s my new leisure suit.” The sweatshirt is made with the same buttery-soft fabric as its sweatpants counterpart and creates a sleek, put-together look with its collared neckline and half-zip front. Since earning a stamp of approval from Winfrey, certain colors have begun selling out — so don’t hesitate when adding the Spanx AirEssentials Half-Zip Sweatshirt to your cart during the Black Friday sale.

To buy: spanx.com, $95 (originally $118)

Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings

Spanx

Another celebrity-approved pick, the Booty Boost Leggings — which have been spotted on A-listers like Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Kourtney Kardashian — harness the same booty lifting and curve-hugging magic as Spanx shapewear while delivering impressive sweat-wicking and compression benefits to support you through your workouts. With their stunning color options, we bet you’ll want to plan all of your travel, workout, and lounge looks around them.

To buy: spanx.com, $79 (originally $98)

Longline Medium-Impact Sports Bra

Spanx

Pair your new Booty Boost Leggings with this medium-impact racerback sports bra, which can double as a sporty crop top thanks to its longline construction. It’s built with an under-bust band to prevent it from moving around during your workouts (or when you’re trying to grab a heavy suitcase off of the baggage carousel) and features a sweat-wicking, quick-drying fabric so you’re always comfy. Plus, it offers UPF 50+ protection and is chlorine- and salt water-resistant, so you can wear it as a bathing suit top if needed.

To buy: spanx.com, $55 (originally $68)

OnCore Mid-Thigh Short

Spanx

Spanx is synonymous with shapewear, and the Black Friday sale is the perfect time to stock up on intimates. Whether you need them for daily wear or a formal occasion, the OnCore Mid-Thigh Shorts provide comfortable sculpting and smoothing with their high-compression design and flexible side panels, and they’re undetectable under most fabrics.

To buy: spanx.com, $52 (originally $64)

Suit Yourself Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit

Spanx

This travel writer loves a good bodysuit for their easy-to-style design that looks perfectly tucked-in every time. If you’re looking to hop on the trend (or, just want a sleek-looking turtleneck top that you don’t have to worry about tucking in), Spanx’s Suit Yourself line needs to be on your radar. It’s made with a smoothing fabric that hugs and holds your curves in all of the right places, and can be paired with anything in your wardrobe to make a memorable and stylish outfit for your trip.

To buy: spanx.com, $44 (originally $88)

Stretch Twill Cargo Joggers

Spanx

Joggers fans, rejoice. The Stretch Twill Cargo Joggers have been marked down under $95, which is a rarity. The lightweight, relaxed-fitting pants work for any season with their buttery smooth, four-way stretch fabric that keeps you comfy and stylish. Their pull-on, elasticized waistband construction makes them easy to slip on and off, which comes in handy when you only have a limited time to get ready for your next activity, and they offer subtle smoothing benefits.

To buy: spanx.com, $64 (originally $128)

Ankle Skinny Jeans

Spanx

If you’ve been struggling to find denim that’s equal parts flattering and comfortable, then it’s our pleasure to introduce you to the Ankle Skinny Jeans. Available in a versatile light, vintage-inspired wash, the jeggings-hybrid accentuates your curves and fits like a second skin thanks to its stretchy-yet-structured design. They hit at your natural waist for a supportive fit that won’t budge, even when you’re navigating busy airport terminals or trying to hail a cab. But, the best part is that they’re available in regular, petite, and tall size ranges — and go up to 3XL.

To buy: spanx.com, $64 (originally $128)

Better Base Long-Sleeve Crew Shirt

Spanx

One’s travel wardrobe can never have too many multitasking pieces, and it doesn’t get more versatile than the Better Base Long-Sleeve Crew Shirt. Perfect for lounging around the hotel with sweatpants, keeping you cozy on long flights with your favorite travel joggers, or dressing up your favorite jeans and skirts for dinner, the timeless top is made with a breathable and soft Tencel material that’s eco-friendly and pill-proof. It’s also lightweight enough to be comfortably layered under your favorite sweaters and jackets without creating too much bulk.

To buy: spanx.com, $63 (originally $78)