Oprah’s 'Favorite' Almost-sold-out Sweatshirt Now Comes in a Comfy Crewneck Option — and It’s Going Fast

A comfy sweatshirt is the perfect finishing touch to any travel outfit, especially when you’re about to embark on a long flight. But, if your itinerary starts the moment you land, odds are that you’ll want to sport something that’s not quite as frumpy as your go-to worn-in hoodie. That's where cozy-yet-elevated loungewear like the new Spanx AirEssentials Crew comes in handy.

As the newest member of the Spanx AirEssentials line, which has earned a stamp of approval from Oprah Winfrey in the past (she's a fan of the AirEssentials Half-Zip Sweater and AirEssentials Wide-Leg Pants, and featured them on her 2022 Favorite Things List), the Spanx AirEssentials Crew delivers the same reviewer-loved buttery softness — only now it’s available in a versatile crewneck sweater option.

And, like its half-zip counterpart, we're expecting the Spanx AirEssentials Crew to sell out fast. In fact, one of its six color options is already out of stock. But, rest assured, you can still pick one up in the hues pale pink, powder white, spice burgundy-brown, black, and rich caramel. Sizes range from XS to 3XL.

As we mentioned before, it's a shopper-favorite sweater for its softness, which is all thanks to Spanx's signature AirEssentials material. This comfy space fabric feels silky on the skin and is highly stretchy, ensuring that you've got full mobility when you're wearing it — even when you're trying to take off your shoes quickly at TSA security or get your carry-on suitcase out of the overhead bin.

Additionally, the Spanx AirEssentials Crew is incredibly lightweight and breathable, which is good news if you're someone that runs hot or will be wearing it during a workout. But, it's also great for travelers that love to layer multiple shirts underneath their sweaters, whether it's to free up some space in their luggage or to stay toasty in the plane cabin.

For added coziness, the Spanx AirEssentials Crew offers a relaxed, drapey fit that has that easy-breezy, throw-on-and-go aesthetic, making it one of the most versatile items in your travel wardrobe. It's perfect for casual outings and sporty activities when worn with workout leggings, sneakers, jeans, and shorts. But, it can easily be dressed up when the occasion calls for it; pair it with nice trousers, a skirt, and your favorite heeled shoes for added flare.

It falls at hip-length to flatter multiple body types and give the classic crewneck sweatshirt a more trendy feel. The Spanx AirEssentials Crew's wide-banded details at the hem and cuffs also make it feel modern and stylish.

Consider this a sign to add the AirEssentials Crew to your cart. Get it today at Spanx before your next trip — and before it sells out.

At the time of publishing, the price was $110.

