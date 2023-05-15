SpaceX Just Revealed Plans to Launch Its First Commercial Space Station — and You Can Reserve Your Seat Now

Introducing the Vast Haven-1.

May 15, 2023
SpaceX's Crew Dragon
SpaceX will launch what it is calling the world’s first commercial space station as early as 2025 with the goal of eventually developing a multi-module base.

The space station, called the Vast Haven-1, will launch as early as August 2025 on a Falcon 9 rocket to low-Earth orbit, according to SpaceX. It will function as an independent crewed space station and will eventually be connected to a larger Vast space station. 

The goal is for the Vast company, which was founded in 2021, to eventually develop a 100-meter-long multi-module spinning artificial gravity space station.

“A commercial rocket launching a commercial spacecraft with commercial astronauts to a commercial space station is the future of low-Earth orbit, and with Vast we’re taking another step toward making that future a reality,” Tom Ochinero, the senior vice president of commercial business at SpaceX, said in a statement. “The SpaceX team couldn’t be more excited to launch Vast’s Haven-1 and support their follow-on human spaceflight missions to the orbiting commercial space station.”

Following the launch, SpaceX will fly two human spaceflight missions to the space station. The first will dock with Haven-1 for up to 30 days while orbiting the Earth. The Haven-1 will feature opportunities for science and research as well as some creature comforts like a “large window dome for viewing and photography” and “always-on internet via onboard Wi-Fi.”

Vast will sell up to four crewed seats on that inaugural spaceflight to “domestic and international space agencies and private individuals involved in science and philanthropic projects.” Those seats can be reserved online, but the cost was not immediately clear. 

SpaceX has been flying people to space for years, including flying civilians in 2021 and sending four astronauts to the International Space Station earlier this year in concert with NASA.

In addition to these missions, several companies are exploring the future of space tourism like the French space company that wants to send travelers into the stratosphere in a low-carbon balloon in 2025 with six-hour rides starting at about $132,000 per person; and Space Perspective, which plans to bring travelers to see the stars in a carbon-neutral spherical capsule with 360-degree views by 2024. 

Travelers who want to stay a bit longer may soon be able to spend the night when the Orbital Assembly's Voyager Station finally opens.

