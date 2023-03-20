Palm Springs Is Getting a New Spa With 12,000-year-old Hot Mineral Spring Waters — and We Got a Sneak Peek Inside

The 40,000-square-foot spa will also feature an acoustic wellness lounge and float pods.

By Wendy O’Dea
Published on March 20, 2023
The outdoor pool at the Spa at SÃ©c-He
Photo:

Courtesy of Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians will soon open the doors of their newly built and long-awaited Spa at Séc-he in downtown Palm Springs. The spa is part of the community's new Cultural Plaza, which will also include an Indigenous cultural museum, a gathering plaza, and an interpretive trail — all opening later this year. Travel + Leisure recently got a sneak peek inside what visitors can expect at this over 40,000-square-foot luxury day spa when it opens to the public on April 4.

There’s no doubt the focal point of the spa will be the hot mineral spring with healing waters that have been bubbling up here for 12,000 years. Who can question that focus when Agua Caliente translates to “hot water,” Séc-he translates to “boiling water,” and the city itself is named Palm Springs? That’s a pretty clear through line.

“The hot spring water means everything to us,” says tribal chairman Reid D. Milanovich. “It’s at the heart of tribal life and has been a cultural resource for us and our ancestors for thousands of years. It’s not a myth; these waters are truly healing.”

Lounge chairs inside the Spa at SÃ©c-He

Courtesy of Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians

Soaking in mineral water is believed to improve a number of health conditions, including skin, vascular, mental health, and pain relief. It’s not surprising, then, that most of the spa’s facilities tap into this hot mineral spring, from saunas and eucalyptus steam rooms to wet facilities, jacuzzis, and a mineral pool. There will also be 22 private suites with tubs that fill directly from the spring with 150 gallons of pure mineral water.

Interior of a treatment room at the Spa at SÃ©c-He

Courtesy of Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians

The 15 treatment rooms will be outfitted with heated massage tables that include crushed gemstones emitting infrared heat and negative ions. Many treatments will also feature a foot scrub, essential oils, and hot stones at no extra charge. “We’re focused on bringing added benefits to the spa experience that guests don’t have to think about, but that works to their [advantage],” says spa director Daniel Spencer. “We were very intentional about standing out from other spas.”

And stand out it will because there’s not much that won’t be offered at The Spa at Séc-he.

Facilities will include two halotherapy salt caves, a cryotherapy chamber, two float pod suites, and an acoustic wellness lounge. With 1,500 pounds of salt, the float pods are designed to provide buoyancy, similar to the Dead Sea, in order to relieve stress and anxiety and reduce insomnia. Guests in the float pods will also be able to adjust the music and fiber optic lights overhead that mimic floating under the stars.

“After COVID, spas are trying to figure out ways to promote wellness, but don’t require touch,” Spencer says. One of the ways they’ve found is by creating an acoustic wellness lounge. The lounge will feature wave-shaped chairs that use transducers and come with headphones. Guests can select music for a specific goal such as anxiety, relaxation, or helping with insomnia, and when the selected music plays, vibrations will run through the lounge chair, allowing visitors to not just hear the music, but also feel it.

A mineral bath at the Spa at SÃ©c-He

Courtesy of Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians

The spa will also offer zero-gravity conductive recliners, which will help ground and reconnect guests to the earth to restore electromagnetic balance in the body. This balance is often thrown off by the excessive amount of electrical currents we experience daily — from electricity to devices — and it’s believed these electromagnetic fields increase inflammation in the body.

Other spa facilities will include a 2,000-square-foot fitness area, luxury cabanas, a full-service salon with scalp treatment beds, a cafe, and a poolside bar with food service. Guests who book a treatment will also have access to an indoor tranquility garden with palm trees, native desert plants, and a waterfall.

Exterior of the Spa at SÃ©c-He

Courtesy of Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians

Ultimately, Spencer says, the experience at The Spa at Séc-he is meant to be both immersive and experiential. “We designed the spa to be very inclusive so everyone has the opportunity to experience wellness and take to the healing waters.”

The Spa at Séc-He will be open year-round. Guests will be allowed to book starting in late March.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The streets of downtown Palm Springs early morning before the day starts
Palm Springs Travel Guide
Rendering of exterior of Montage Healdsburg
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2021
Golden pond bridge at Springs Resort and Spa in Pagosa Springs, Colorado
I Soaked in the Deepest Hot Spring in the World — Here's How You Can, Too
Lounge chairs on the pool deck
This Beachfront St. Lucia Resort Just Got a $12-million Makeover
Panoramic view of Paris from the rooftop bar at HÃ´tel Dame Des Arts
This Chic New Hotel in Paris Is the Perfect Place to Experience the City Like a Local
Pool at Nordelaia in Piedmont, Italy
It List 2022: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
The Barns at Troutbeck in New York
12 U.S. Wellness Retreats That Offer Incredible Spas, Outdoor Activities, Meditation Experiences, and More
Exterior of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai during sunset
One of Dubai's Most Luxurious New Hotels Opens Next Month — Here's a Sneak Peek Inside
Three adults in tree pose during outdoor yoga at Four Seasons Austin
Why Choosing a Spa Hotel Is the Best Austin Travel Hack — and Where to Book
Sunrise over the ocean from Shore Club in Turks & Caicos
This Turks and Caicos Resort Has a Pristine Beach, 4 Pools, and Over-the-top Villas That Are Perfect for Families
Female in the springs at Ojo Caliente Springs at Ojo Spa Resorts
10 Healing Spots Around the World, From Hot Springs to Salt Flats
Villa living room area with natural decor at Rancho Pescadero
This 30-acre Resort in Baja California, Mexico, Has Gorgeous New Oceanfront Villas and an Incredible Spa — See Inside
Aerial of Ouray, Colorado
8 Best Hot Springs in Colorado With Stunning Mountain Views and Healing Waters
Water bridge through the hot springs at Springs Resort and Spa in Colorado
16 Best Hot Springs in the World With Incredible Views
A mountain and Jessica Poitevien on a bridge in Costa Rica
Why Costa Rica Is the Perfect Wellness Destination — Hot Springs, Forest Bathing, and Beautiful Hiking Trails Included
Pool with ocean view at Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection
15 Warm-weather Getaways to Help Travelers Escape the Cold