You Can Score a Free Drink If You're Flying Southwest on Valentine's Day — Plus More Perks All Month Long

"We're here to celebrate this holiday all month long."

By Michael Cappetta
Published on February 13, 2023
Interior of a Southwest Airlines airplane
Photo:

Ashlee Duncan/Courtesy of Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines is celebrating Valentine's Day with special perks for passengers and members of their loyalty program all month long.

Specifically on Tuesday, the holiday itself, passengers flying Southwest will be able to enjoy one free premium beverage, including new ready-to-drink coffee beverages. The offer is available to customers 21 and up, and while supplies last. Southwest offers premium drinks such as Cruset Brut Sparkling Wine, Stone Cellars California Rosé, Deep Eddy Vodka, and more

For members of Rapid Rewards, Southwest’s frequent flyer program, extra bonus points await for purchases of Valentine’s Day favorites such as flowers, chocolates, and dinner reservations booked through the company’s shopping portals, or with promotional codes. For example, reward members who make a purchase at 1-800-Flowers with the promo code SW17, will earn an additional 1,500 points on the purchase. A full list of deals is available from Southwest.

In the air, Southwest Flight Attendants curated a special connection of romance themed movies that will be available on their in-flight entertainment system including:

  • "50 First Dates"
  • "Crazy Rich Asians"
  • "Crazy, Stupid, Love"
  • "Dirty Dancing"
  • "Love & Basketball"
  • "Mamma Mia!"
  • "Me Before You"
  • "P.S. I Love You"
  • "The Notebook"
  • "Ticket to Paradise"
  • "When Harry Met Sally"
  • "You've Got Mail"

For those last-minute shoppers, Southwest points out their themed merchandise can be a great gift for a travel lover. The airline also has special Valentine’s Day themed t-shirts on sale at their company store.

'We are the airline with Heart, and we love to celebrate the moments and people that matter in our Employees' and Customers' lives," Senior Vice President Culture & Communications for Southwest Airlines Whitney Eichinger, said in a statement. "Whether that be giving the gift of travel, helping Customers earn Rapid Rewards points with flowers and wine, or even bringing that extra added touch at the airports and inflight, we're here to celebrate this holiday all month long." 

Southwest Airlines faced operational issues throughout the 2022 holiday season, canceling over 15,000 flights during the busy holiday season. The airline has been taking steps to regain customers trust, while increasing operational stability. Southwest CEO Bob Jordan outlined the “Blueprint for Success” plan earlier this month. One element of the plan includes “build on our legendary Hospitality”

