Southwest’s Latest Sale Has Flights Starting at Just $59 — How to Book

The sale is running until April 20.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023
Interior of a Southwest Airplane
Photo:

Ashlee Duncan/Courtesy of Southwest Airlines

April showers bring May… flights with Southwest Airlines sale starting at just $59. 

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. PT on April 20, is valid on travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and beyond during the summer and fall, according to the airline. To fly, travelers must book at least 21 days before their scheduled departure. 

In the U.S., including to Hawaii, the sale is valid on travel from May 2 through May 24 and then again from Aug. 8 through Nov. 1. International flights, travel to and from Puerto Rico, and travel from Hawaii are valid from May 2 through May 24 and then again from Aug. 15 through Nov. 1.

Fly between Atlanta and Nashville, Austin and New Orleans, Chicago and Cincinnati, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and more starting at just $59 each way. Travelers looking to fly cross country can also snag a deal with flights between New York and Los Angeles starting at $191 each way, or between Boston and Long Beach also starting at $191 each way.

Travelers can save even more on inter-island flights in Hawaii, flying between Honolulu, Maui, and more for just $39 each way. That is reflective of Southwest’s efforts last year to introduce cheaper island hopping.

Southwest recently expanded its network, adding four new routes to its fall schedule in Kansas City, MO, and Long Beach, CA, and adding more flights in Denver.

Southwest is upgrading the onboard experience with better Wi-Fi and cool new beverages like Community Coffee’s Espresso + Cream iced coffee. The airline is also working to install modern amenities on its fleet like USB A and USB C power ports at every seat along with larger overhead bins on its aircraft.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Empty digital charging area at airport
The FBI Just Issued a Warning About Using Public Phone Charging Stations — What to Know
An interior view of a Uber car with the Uber Connect application on in New York
Uber Is Offering Discounted Rides in Luxury Electric Vehicles This Month — How to Book
G4Free Sling Bag Tout
This Traveler-loved Sling Bag ‘Fits So Much Stuff’ — and It’s Only $22 at Amazon Right Now
Air New Zealand Boeing 777 is landing at London Heathrow
Air New Zealand Has Discounted Flights to Australia — but You’ll Have to Book Soon
JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
JetBlue to Launch Flights to Amsterdam This Summer — What to Know
Mt. Fuji and Tokyo skyline
This Low-cost Japanese Airline Just Added a New U.S.-Tokyo Route Starting at $91 One-way
Travelers Club Chicago Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage Tout
Shoppers Call This $48 Expandable Hardside Suitcase the ‘Absolute Best Carry-on’ for Week-long Trips
Longs Peak, Rocky Mountain National Park in Summer
It Just Got Easier to Hike in National Parks Thanks to These Google Map Updates
The Grand Canyon Lodge as seen on April 4, 2023. The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has received more than 250 inches of accumulated snowfall this winter season.
The Grand Canyon's North Rim Reopening Delayed Due to ‘Record-setting Snow’
A Spirit Airplane taking off with mountains behind
Spirit Will Now Match Your Status With Another Airline — What to Know
Luggage Sale Tout
Amazon Is Having a Massive Flash Sale on Luggage That Flight Attendants and Pilots Love — Save Up to 64%
United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft as seen on final approach flying over the houses of Myrtle avenue in London
United Just Added More Flights Across Europe, the U.K., and Australia — Just in Time for Summer
Zappos Easter Shoe Sale Tout
Zappos Has Spring Fever — and Just Marked Down Hundreds of Comfy Shoes Up to 60% Off
A Delta Airlines plane led by United Airlines and American lands at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia,
U.S. Airlines Are Reducing Summer Service at NYC, D.C. Airports — Here's Why
Asakusa shopping street is one of the old city of Tokyo near Sensoji Temple
Japan to Drop COVID-19 Testing, Vaccination Protocols Next Month — What to Know
Ruby Beach in Olympic National Park, Washington
This Popular National Park's Campsite Now Requires Summer Reservations — What to Know