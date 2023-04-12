Southwest’s Latest Sale Has Flights Starting at Just $59 — How to Book

April showers bring May… flights with Southwest Airlines sale starting at just $59.

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. PT on April 20, is valid on travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and beyond during the summer and fall, according to the airline. To fly, travelers must book at least 21 days before their scheduled departure.

In the U.S., including to Hawaii, the sale is valid on travel from May 2 through May 24 and then again from Aug. 8 through Nov. 1. International flights, travel to and from Puerto Rico, and travel from Hawaii are valid from May 2 through May 24 and then again from Aug. 15 through Nov. 1.

Fly between Atlanta and Nashville, Austin and New Orleans, Chicago and Cincinnati, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and more starting at just $59 each way. Travelers looking to fly cross country can also snag a deal with flights between New York and Los Angeles starting at $191 each way, or between Boston and Long Beach also starting at $191 each way.

Travelers can save even more on inter-island flights in Hawaii, flying between Honolulu, Maui, and more for just $39 each way. That is reflective of Southwest’s efforts last year to introduce cheaper island hopping.

Southwest recently expanded its network, adding four new routes to its fall schedule in Kansas City, MO, and Long Beach, CA, and adding more flights in Denver.

Southwest is upgrading the onboard experience with better Wi-Fi and cool new beverages like Community Coffee’s Espresso + Cream iced coffee. The airline is also working to install modern amenities on its fleet like USB A and USB C power ports at every seat along with larger overhead bins on its aircraft.