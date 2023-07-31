Southwest Is the Latest Airline to Cut Back on Midweek Flights — Here's Why

Going forward, the carrier will cut back on flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Published on July 31, 2023
Southwest Airlines will significantly reduce midweek flying capacity next year, becoming the latest airline to do so.

Going forward, the carrier will cut back on flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Southwest executives told reporters during an earnings call last week. The reductions, which will be in full force come January, are being implemented due to a shift in the type of traveler flying post-pandemic. 

“While our network is largely restored at this point, it is not optimized, especially for post-pandemic shifts and business travel,” CEO Robert Jordan said during the call.

Overall, reductions on flight capacity on Tuesdays and Wednesdays will be 7 to 10 percent lower compared to the more popular days of Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays, said the airline’s COO Andrew Watterson. However, that will depend on the season.

Watterson added the airline will also shift from servicing “mostly short-haul business heavy routes to more medium and long-haul routes with a lower business mix.”

“With a higher leisure mix, and as the number of business trips taken per traveler remain down for our most frequent customers, it gives us an opportunity to look at our current network design. Pre-pandemic, those travelers had a skew of short-haul travel with more frequent trips and also more midweek travel, and our current network is designed assuming those travel patterns would return,” Ryan Green, Southwest’s executive VP and chief commercial officer, said during the call. “We made changes that reflect where our customers are traveling and when they're traveling, including time of day and day of week and this optimization will be largely complete in spring of 2024.”

Southwest isn’t the only airline to reduce midweek flying. Low-cost carriers Allegiant Airlines and Frontier Airlines have also said they will scale back select flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Allegiant has said the decision is two fold: there is less demand on those days and it will also allow the airline to prepare in advance for any operational issues that may pop up.

United Airlines has also said it will cut back on flights from its hub in Newark, NJ, in an effort to reduce flight disruptions and recover quicker when issues like bad weather do inevitably occur.

