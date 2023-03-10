Southwest to Add New Routes to the Caribbean, Mexico, More This Fall

Southwest Airlines is adding four new routes to its fall schedule in Kansas City, Missouri, and Long Beach, California and is boosting its service at its busy hub in Denver.

Starting Oct. 7, Southwest will launch seasonal service on Saturdays between Kansas City and both Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Los Cabos, Mexico. The new routes, according to the airline, will complement Southwest’s current service between Kansas City and Cancun, which will operate daily starting Oct. 5.

The new routes also come on the heels of the Kansas City International Airport opening its first new terminal in 50 years, which features a large international arrivals area.

“We are grateful for Southwest’s continued growth in Kansas City and for easier access to some of our most requested leisure destinations,” Pat Klein, the director of Kansas City’s Aviation Department, said in a statement. “Travelers will love the convenience of clearing customs at their home airport.”

In addition to Kansas City, Southwest will launch new flights on Saturdays and Sundays from Long Beach, CA, to Boise, ID, and Portland, OR, also on Oct. 7. The carrier also just started flying nonstop daily service between Long Beach and Kansas City.

In Denver, Southwest will add seven more flights to its October schedule and is “preparing to begin nonstop service on Saturdays between Denver and San Jose, Costa Rica, which launches this weekend.”

The route expansion comes months after Southwest canceled thousands of flights over the holiday season, leaving countless passengers stranded and resulting in government hearings. This week, the airline partnered with Amazon to both support ticket bookings through digital platforms and optimize flight operations.

The carrier is also working to install modern amenities on its fleet, like USB A and USB C power ports at every seat and larger overhead bins, and upgrade its onboard Wi-Fi, changing its internet pricing structure in the process.