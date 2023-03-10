Southwest to Add New Routes to the Caribbean, Mexico, More This Fall

Head to Cabo, Jamaica, and California with these new routes.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 10, 2023
A Southwest Airlines airplane in flight
Photo:

Stephen M Keller/Courtesy of Southwest Airlines 

Southwest Airlines is adding four new routes to its fall schedule in Kansas City, Missouri, and Long Beach, California and is boosting its service at its busy hub in Denver.

Starting Oct. 7, Southwest will launch seasonal service on Saturdays between Kansas City and both Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Los Cabos, Mexico. The new routes, according to the airline, will complement Southwest’s current service between Kansas City and Cancun, which will operate daily starting Oct. 5.

The new routes also come on the heels of the Kansas City International Airport opening its first new terminal in 50 years, which features a large international arrivals area.

“We are grateful for Southwest’s continued growth in Kansas City and for easier access to some of our most requested leisure destinations,” Pat Klein, the director of Kansas City’s Aviation Department, said in a statement. “Travelers will love the convenience of clearing customs at their home airport.”

In addition to Kansas City, Southwest will launch new flights on Saturdays and Sundays from Long Beach, CA, to Boise, ID, and Portland, OR, also on Oct. 7. The carrier also just started flying nonstop daily service between Long Beach and Kansas City.

In Denver, Southwest will add seven more flights to its October schedule and is “preparing to begin nonstop service on Saturdays between Denver and San Jose, Costa Rica, which launches this weekend.”

The route expansion comes months after Southwest canceled thousands of flights over the holiday season, leaving countless passengers stranded and resulting in government hearings. This week, the airline partnered with Amazon to both support ticket bookings through digital platforms and optimize flight operations.

The carrier is also working to install modern amenities on its fleet, like USB A and USB C power ports at every seat and larger overhead bins, and upgrade its onboard Wi-Fi, changing its internet pricing structure in the process.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 flying through the clouds
Southwest Just Partnered With Amazon Web Services Following the Holiday 'Meltdown'
A Norse airplane in flight over land
It Just Got Easier to Fly to London With New Routes From These Major U.S. Cities
A bottled Community Espresso + Cream is being poured over ice onboard a Southwest flight
Southwest Is Now Serving Bottled Iced Coffee on Board
Southwest's 50% Off Sale Ends in Just Over 24 Hours
Southwest Just Released Summer Flights and Expanded Routes Across the U.S.
An Air Canada airplane passes a United Airlines airplane landing at Newark Liberty International Airport
United Airlines, Air Canada Expand Partnership With Hundreds of New Flights
A Breeze airways plane
Breeze Airways Is Celebrating the Launch of 22 New Routes With a $39 Flight Sale — What to Know
A United Airlines airplane flying over the ocean and an island
Was United's Super Bowl Ad a Subtle Dig at Southwest's Holiday Chaos? Watch It Here
A Delta airplane flying past water and over a city during sunset
Delta Is Adding New Routes Around the World, Here’s Where They’re Flying
A Delta Airlines airplane flying over mountains and ocean
Delta Is Making It Easier to Travel to South America With These New Routes
JSX jet exterior with blue skies
You Can Now Fly From the U.S. to Mexico on a Semi-private Jet for Less Than $600
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
This Low-cost Airline Is Adding More Routes in the U.S. — Here’s Where
Travelers arrive at Miami International Airport (MIA)
This U.S. Airport Is Adding New International Flights — Including a Direct Route to Paris
Spirit Airlines Airbus A320-271N takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
Spirit Will Start Flying Out of Charleston Next Year — and Is Celebrating With Fares As Low As $39
A Frontier Airlines airplane inflight
Frontier Is Celebrating New Routes With a $69 Flight Sale
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER in flight above California
Alaska Airlines Is Celebrating 2023 With $39 Flights — but You’ll Have to Book Fast
JetBlue Airways Airbus A321-231 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
JetBlue's New London Flights May Decrease Jet Lag Upon Arrival