Southwest Just Started Selling Holiday Flights — and Experts Say You Could Save Money by Booking Now

“Just like winter coats are cheapest in the summer, so too are winter flights..."

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023
A Soutwest airlines aircraft taking off from George Bush International Airport (IAH) in Houston Texas
Photo:

DANIEL SLIM/Getty Images

Southwest Airlines is starting its holiday prep early by releasing its flight schedule through January 7 of next year.

"We know some [customers] already are thinking about holiday plans and we want them to know we're ready. Ahead of winter, we are delivering on our plans to add capabilities, tools, and equipment to reliably connect Customers to people and places that matter most in their lives." Southwest Airlines’ Chief Operating Officer Andrew Watterson said in a statement. 

In addition to travelers now being able to get a a jumpstart on booking flights for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Years, Southwest’s Low Fare Calendar is now accessible for these dates.

Airline pricing experts share that the release of the flight schedule could mean now is the best time to score a deal on your holiday flights.

“Just like winter coats are cheapest in the summer, so too are winter flights. While Christmas is one of the toughest times of the year to find cheap flights, your best odds of scoring one are in the summertime,” says cheap flight site Going.com Founder Scott Keyes in a statement to Travel + Leisure

T+L reviewed fares for some of the most popular Thanksgiving destinations, as reported by AAA in 2022, spotted one-way fares as low as $145 on popular routes such as Chicago (MDW) to Orlando, and $173 from Phoenix to Dallas (DFW). 

Southwest Airlines faced operational challenges during the 2022 holiday travel season, but has been making technology upgrades and investments to prevent a repeat of the previous issues. The airline operates the largest fleet of Boeing aircraft in the world, 770 airplanes, and provided service to over 157 million passengers in 2022. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A Frontier Airlines plane lands at San Francisco International Airport
Frontier Just Launched a $299 Unlimited Flight Pass for Fall and Winter Trips — but It Won't Be This Price for Long
Crowds of people walk through San Antonio Airport during Memorial Day Weekend
Memorial Day Weekend Is Expected to Break Travel Records — What to Know About Busy Airports, Weather, and More
skyscanner flight deals tout
I’m a Frequent Flier, and This Is My Best-kept Secret for Scoring Massive Flight Deals
Aerial view of the medieval village of Castelfalfi in Tuscany, Italy
These Are the Cheapest Times to Fly to Italy
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX-8 on a tarmac
Southwest's Pilots Just Voted to Strike — What to Know
Aerial view of airplanes at an airport and runway
These Expert Booking Tips Will Help Travelers Avoid Flight Delays
Travelers arrive at Orlando International Airport on the day before Christmas
Why Now Is the Best Time to Book Holiday Flights, According to Travel Experts
Woman using laptop
This Is the Best Time to Book Your Holiday Flights for 2019, According to Experts
Mt. Fuji and Tokyo skyline
This Low-cost Japanese Airline Just Added a New U.S.-Tokyo Route Starting at $91 One-way
Aero plane flying in the sky
How to Get a Deal on a Private or Semi-private Jet Flight, According to Aviation Experts
Airline passengers, some not wearing face masks following the end of Covid-19 public transportation rules, wait at a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint to clear security before boarding to flights in the airport terminal in Denver, Colorado on April 19, 2022
2022 by the Numbers: A Look Back on the Year That Travel Returned
A Southwest Airlines airplane in flight
Southwest to Add New Routes to the Caribbean, Mexico, More This Fall
A Delta Airline A350 airbus flying over land
Delta Releases Holiday Schedule to Caribbean, Latin America — See the Routes
Southwest's 50% Off Sale Ends in Just Over 24 Hours
Southwest Just Released Summer Flights and Expanded Routes Across the U.S.
Paris in Autumn
This Is the Cheapest Time to Fly to Europe
Busy airport
Airlines Issue Flight Waivers As Winter Storm Moves Across the U.S. Ahead of Holiday Travel — What to Do If Your Flight Is Affected