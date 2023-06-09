Southwest Just Started Selling Holiday Flights — and Experts Say You Could Save Money by Booking Now

Southwest Airlines is starting its holiday prep early by releasing its flight schedule through January 7 of next year.



"We know some [customers] already are thinking about holiday plans and we want them to know we're ready. Ahead of winter, we are delivering on our plans to add capabilities, tools, and equipment to reliably connect Customers to people and places that matter most in their lives." Southwest Airlines’ Chief Operating Officer Andrew Watterson said in a statement.

In addition to travelers now being able to get a a jumpstart on booking flights for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Years, Southwest’s Low Fare Calendar is now accessible for these dates.

Airline pricing experts share that the release of the flight schedule could mean now is the best time to score a deal on your holiday flights.



“Just like winter coats are cheapest in the summer, so too are winter flights. While Christmas is one of the toughest times of the year to find cheap flights, your best odds of scoring one are in the summertime,” says cheap flight site Going.com Founder Scott Keyes in a statement to Travel + Leisure.



T+L reviewed fares for some of the most popular Thanksgiving destinations, as reported by AAA in 2022, spotted one-way fares as low as $145 on popular routes such as Chicago (MDW) to Orlando, and $173 from Phoenix to Dallas (DFW).



Southwest Airlines faced operational challenges during the 2022 holiday travel season, but has been making technology upgrades and investments to prevent a repeat of the previous issues. The airline operates the largest fleet of Boeing aircraft in the world, 770 airplanes, and provided service to over 157 million passengers in 2022.

