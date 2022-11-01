This Southwest Sale Has Flights to Hawaii for 30% Off — but You'll Have to Book Fast

The weather is cooling down, but Southwest Airlines wants to help people soak up a bit more warmth with 30% off flights to Hawaii.

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 3, is valid on select flights from the mainland to and from Hawaii, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. To take advantage, snow birds must book a trip from Dec. 1 through March 8, 2023.

To book, travelers can use the code “GOHAWAII30.”

The sale is not valid on inter-island Hawaii travel and is not valid on blackout dates from Dec. 16 through Jan. 9. The sale is also blacked out for travel to Hawaii on Feb. 15 through Feb. 19, and then blacked out on travel from Hawaii from Feb. 24 through Feb. 27.

As part of the promotion, travelers can fly to Honolulu on Oahu from several cities in California, including Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego, and more. Or fly to Maui from San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, and more. Travelers looking to check out Kona on the Big Island can fly from Long Beach, San Diego, and San Jose in California, or from Seattle.

And those looking to explore the “Garden Isle” of Kauai can fly from several cities across the West Coast as part of the sale, including Eugene, OR, and San Diego.

Beyond the sale, Southwest is making it easier to island hop in Hawaii by extending its $39 offer for inter-island flights through the end of the year.

Southwest allows two checked bags for free on each flight and doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees. Earlier this year, the airline also eliminated expiration dates on flight credits, started allowing customers to purchase a boarding upgrade online ahead of their flight, and introduced a new fare class, the Wanna Get Away Plus fare, which allows passengers to transfer eligible unused flight credits to someone for future use.