This Southwest Sale Has Flights to Hawaii for 30% Off — but You'll Have to Book Fast

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 1, 2022
A Southwest Airlines airplane in flight
Photo:

Stephen M Keller/Courtesy of Southwest Airlines 

The weather is cooling down, but Southwest Airlines wants to help people soak up a bit more warmth with 30% off flights to Hawaii.

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 3, is valid on select flights from the mainland to and from Hawaii, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. To take advantage, snow birds must book a trip from Dec. 1 through March 8, 2023.

To book, travelers can use the code “GOHAWAII30.” 

The sale is not valid on inter-island Hawaii travel and is not valid on blackout dates from Dec. 16 through Jan. 9. The sale is also blacked out for travel to Hawaii on Feb. 15 through Feb. 19, and then blacked out on travel from Hawaii from Feb. 24 through Feb. 27. 

As part of the promotion, travelers can fly to Honolulu on Oahu from several cities in California, including Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego, and more. Or fly to Maui from San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, and more. Travelers looking to check out Kona on the Big Island can fly from Long Beach, San Diego, and San Jose in California, or from Seattle.

And those looking to explore the “Garden Isle” of Kauai can fly from several cities across the West Coast as part of the sale, including Eugene, OR, and San Diego.

Beyond the sale, Southwest is making it easier to island hop in Hawaii by extending its $39 offer for inter-island flights through the end of the year.

Southwest allows two checked bags for free on each flight and doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees. Earlier this year, the airline also eliminated expiration dates on flight credits, started allowing customers to purchase a boarding upgrade online ahead of their flight, and introduced a new fare class, the Wanna Get Away Plus fare, which allows passengers to transfer eligible unused flight credits to someone for future use.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 arrives at Los Angeles international Airport
Southwest’s Winter Sale Has Fares As Low As $29 — but You’ll Have to Book by Tomorrow
A Southwest Airlines plane approaches the runway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Southwest’s Latest Sale Has Fall and Winter Flights Starting at Just $59
etBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
JetBlue's Halloween Sale Has Flights for As Low As $31
A Southwest Airlines airplane on a tarmac
Southwest has Fall, Winter Getaways on Sale for as Low as $59 — but You'll Have to Book Soon
A Southwest Boeing 737 MAX 7 in flight
Island Hop Around Hawaii for $39 on Southwest Through the End of the Year
A Southwest Airlines airplane inflight
Southwest's Latest Sale Has Flights to Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, and More As Low As $45 Each Way — but You'll Have to Act Fast
A Southwest Airlines airplane inflight
Southwest Just Put Summer and Fall Flights on Sale for 40% Off — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER in flight
Alaska Airlines Has Flights to Hawaii for As Low As $89 — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER in flight
Alaska Airlines Is Celebrating Fall With a $39 Flight Sale — but Hurry, It Ends Today
A Southwest Airlines airplane inflight
Southwest Adds New Routes in Hawaii, California Just in Time for Summer
Spirit Plane
Spirit Airlines' Latest Sale Has Flights for Just $39 Each Way — but You’ll Have to Book Fast
The wing of a Southwest Airlines flight over ocean
Southwest Is Ready for Fall with Fares As Low As $59 — How to Book
A Southwest Airlines airplane inflight
Southwest Airlines Eliminates Expiration Dates on Flight Credits — What to Know
Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport
This Low-cost Regional Airline Is Celebrating Fall With 60% Off Flights — but You’ll Have to Book by Tomorrow
Spirit Airlines Airbus A320-271N takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
Spirit Airlines' Latest Sale Has Flights for As Low As $36 — but Only Until Tomorrow
A Frontier Airlines flight prepares to land at Denver International Airport
Frontier Is Putting 1 Million Seats on Sale With Flights As Low As $19 — Until Tomorrow