This Southwest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for As Low As $49 — When to Book

Published on August 18, 2023
It’s a season of savings for travelers looking for a deal on airfare this fall and winter. 

Southwest Airlines' "September Travel Included" sale includes flights for fall booked before Aug. 24. The fare sale is valid on most flights between Sept. 19 and Feb. 14, 2024. Flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico and the islands of Hawaii are valid until March 6, 2024. 

Travel + Leisure looked into the fare sale and found discounts on popular routes including: 

  • Atlanta to Louisville for $49 one-way 
  • Atlanta to Nashville for $49 one-way
  • Chicago (MDW) to Cleveland for $79 one-way
  • Dallas (Love-Field) to Denver from $82 one-way
  • Orlando to Atlanta for $79 one-way
  • Orlando to Fort Myers for $49 one-way
  • Seattle to Las Vegas for $86 one-way

Travelers looking for a vacation to Hawaii can take advantage of deals such as a one-way fare from Los Angeles to Hilo, Hawaii for $187. For those seeking to explore Mexico, Southwest has a discounted one-way fares from Ft. Lauderdale to Cancun for $170. 

The fare sale has restrictions over holiday travel including Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s. Southwest notes there is a limited number of fares available at the discounted rate for each flight. 

Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines shared news that a number of new changes to help provide better service to passengers, including offering free Wifi internet for Business Select ticket holders. For passengers who book the Wanna Get Away fares, they can now have more flexible travel plans with the addition of same-day standby for another flight. 

Travelers looking for destination inspiration can browse Travel + Leisure's best fall getaways.

