Southwest Just Started Limiting Its Early-bird Check-in — Here's Why

The policy went into effect on Aug. 15.

By
Published on August 21, 2023
Passengers check-in for Southwest Airlines flights at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas.
Photo:

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Southwest Airlines will limit its popular EarlyBird Check-In feature as part of its effort to overhaul its flying experience. 

Going forward, the airline is limiting the number of EarlyBird Check-In spots available to purchase on certain flights, routes, or days, Southwest confirmed to Travel + Leisure. The new policy, which went into effect on Aug. 15, will be subject to availability and will mean that some customers won’t have the ability to book the feature.

“Many initiatives are underway across the Company to modernize the Customer Experience and win more Customers,” a Southwest spokesperson told T+L. “This focus brings an opportunity to evolve our fare and Ancillary Products, while maintaining the value they bring to our Customers.”

The EarlyBird Check-In feature automatically checks customers in for their flight before the airline’s typical 24-hour check-in period. This ensures a more desirable boarding slot. The option starts at $15, but can vary based on the popularity and length of each one-way flight, according to the airline.

Southwest does not assign seats and instead offers "open seating," assigning travelers a boarding group (A, B, or C) and a position (1 through 60 or more) when they check in, according to the airline. Last year, the airline introduced an option to allow travelers to upgrade their boarding number for a fee when checking in.

Travelers hoping to get a better spot can also purchase a Business Select fare or upgrade to Business Select, which guarantees a top boarding slot.

Southwest has been working to upgrade its onboard experience for months, installing USB A and USB C power ports at every seat, offering better Wi-Fi, and adding new beverages like iced coffee.

The airline is also expanding with new flights to popular vacation destinations while at the same time planning to significantly reduce midweek flying capacity next year due to a shift in the type of traveler flying post-pandemic.

