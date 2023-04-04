Southwest Is Giving Away a Companion Pass — but You Have to Act Fast

Southwest Airlines' coveted companion pass is up for grabs — but only for a limited time.

To score the pass — one of the best deals in travel — travelers must register online and purchase either a roundtrip flight or two one-way flights by 11:59 p.m. CT on April 5, according to Southwest. Travelers must then fly by May 24 and designate a companion to fly with them from Aug. 15 through Sept. 30.

"Now more than ever, Customers are looking to get the most loyalty value from their purchases," Jonathan Clarkson, the vice president marketing at Southwest Airlines, said in a statement. "We're continuously looking for opportunities to appreciate our Rapid Rewards Members, especially with this unique way to earn the coveted Companion Pass. It's a great way for them to experience the value and many perks of our award-winning loyalty program, as well as our legendary Hospitality."

Beyond the promotion, travelers can earn Southwest’s companion pass by either flying 100 qualifying one-way flights or by earning 135,000 qualifying points in a calendar year. Travelers can also earn qualifying points through everything from using a Rapid Rewards credit card to staying at partner hotels, and more.

The pass allows holders to designate one person to fly with them practically for free anytime they purchase a flight. The companion must still pay taxes and fees, which start at $5.60 one-way.

As part of the promotion, travelers can change their designated companion up to three times.

While Southwest is unique in offering a true companion pass, other airlines offer discounts for companion travelers to customers with certain qualifying credit cards, including Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and American Airlines.

Additionally, airlines have been introducing unlimited travel passes, like Frontier Airlines, which launched its pass late last year. Alaska Airlines introduced a similar flight subscription pass that allows travelers to book six, 12, or 24 roundtrip flights per year at a fixed monthly rate.