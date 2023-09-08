Southwest Is Making It Easier to Score a Companion Pass for 2024 — Here’s How

Travelers can now earn double qualifying points towards the pass and more.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Published on September 8, 2023
Two young women sitting in waiting room in the airport departure area
Photo:

izusek/Getty Images

Southwest Airlines is making it easier to earn one of the carrier’s sought-after Companion Passes for next year by making rewards worth more.

Travelers who fly through Nov. 30 will now earn double Companion Pass qualifying points on their flights, according to the airline. Business travelers who book through the airline’s business channels will earn triple qualifying points during the same period.

To earn the bonus points, passengers must be enrolled in Southwest’s Rapid Rewards program (which is free to join) and register online

In addition, Southwest will allow registered travelers to count flights purchased with Rapid Rewards points toward a Companion Pass. As part of the promotion, the airline will count each flight booked with points as a qualifying flight toward the total needed when travelers fly through Nov. 30.

And travelers who have a Rapid Rewards credit card from Chase will earn double Companion Pass qualifying points for each $1 spent through Nov. 30. Card holders must also register for the promotion online.

"We want our Customers to feel valued and appreciated for flying with Southwest," Jonathan Clarkson, the vice president of marketing at Southwest Airlines, said in a statement. "Whether it's flying with us on a purchased ticket, or on a reward booking, or simply by using one of our industry-leading Rapid Rewards Credit Cards from Chase, Members now have new opportunities to accelerate their way to the highly coveted Companion Pass before the end of the year so they can start planning their 2024 travel."

The Companion Pass allows holders to designate one companion to fly with them practically for free. Companions must simply pay taxes and fees, which start at $5.60 each way.

To earn a pass, customers must either fly 100 qualifying one-way flights or earn 135,000 qualifying points in a calendar year. Travelers can earn points through everything from using a qualifying credit card to staying at partner hotels, and more.

The decision to make it easier to earn a pass comes on the heels of Southwest’s move to allow all passengers to fly same-day standby for free, bringing the carrier in line with other major airlines in the United States.

