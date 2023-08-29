Southwest Is Giving Away 3-month Companion Passes With the Purchase of a Roundtrip Flight — but You'll Have to Book Fast

Southwest Airlines is making it easier to score its coveted Companion Pass thanks to a limited time giveaway with the purchase of just one round trip flight.

Travelers hoping to snag a pass, which allows holders to designate one companion to fly with them practically for free, must register for the promotion online and purchase a Southwest flight (either a round trip flight or two one-ways) by 11:59 p.m. CT on Aug. 30 for travel by Sept. 30, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. Travelers can then designate a companion to fly with them from Jan. 8, 2024, through March 8.

"The Companion Pass is one of the most coveted airline perks in the industry, rewarding Customers for being part of our Rapid Rewards loyalty program,” Jonathan Clarkson, the vice president of marketing at Southwest Airlines, said in a statement provided to T+L. "As the airline with Heart, we want our Customers to feel appreciated for flying with Southwest, and what better way to do that than to offer the opportunity to travel and share experiences with a Companion.”

To qualify for the pass, customers must be members of Southwest’s Rapid Rewards program and include their Rapid Rewards number during booking.

Once a traveler chooses their companion, they can change that person up to three times during the promotional period. Companions mostly fly for free, but they must still pay taxes and fees, which start at $5.60 each way.

Southwest typically offers its companion pass to customers who either fly 100 qualifying one-way flights or earn 135,000 qualifying points in a calendar year. Travelers can earn points through everything from using a qualifying credit card to staying at partner hotels, and more.

Earlier this month, Southwest said it would move to allow all passengers to fly same-day standby for free, bringing the carrier in line with other major airlines in the United States.

While Southwest is unique in offering a companion pass allowing travelers to bring a guest for free, several airlines have introduced unlimited flight passes in recent years. That includes Frontier Airlines, which offers both yearly and seasonal passes; and Alaska Airlines, which allows travelers to book six, 12, or 24 roundtrip flights per year at a fixed monthly rate.