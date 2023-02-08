There’s a New Way to Snag a Free Southwest Companion Pass — Here’s How

Travelers who open a Southwest Rapid Rewards credit card from Chase will earn a companion pass to use for the next year.

February 8, 2023
A Southwest Airlines airplane at an airport
Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines’ companion pass is one of the best deals in travel, and now there’s a new way to get one by simply opening a new credit card.

As of this week, travelers who open a Southwest Rapid Rewards credit card from Chase will earn a companion pass to use through Feb. 28, 2024, the company told Travel + Leisure. The offer is available to travelers who sign up by March 13.

In addition to the free companion pass, new card members will receive 30,000 Rapid Rewards points (which don’t expire). The benefits kick in after customers spend $4,000 on purchases made with the card in the first three months of having it.

The offer is valid on Southwest Plus, Premier, and Priority Rapid Rewards credit cards. Each card has a different annual fee attached to it.

Southwest’s companion pass allows holders to designate one person to fly with them practically for free anytime they purchase a flight. The companion must still pay taxes and fees, which start at $5.60 one-way. Pass holders can change their designated companion up to three times.

Beyond the credit card offer, travelers can earn a companion pass by either flying 100 qualifying one-way flights or by earning 135,000 qualifying points in a calendar year. Travelers can earn qualifying points through everything from using a Rapid Rewards credit card to staying at partner hotels, and more. 

The new offer comes as Southwest continues to deal with the fallout of its Christmas week meltdown which saw thousands of flights canceled and forced the airline to apologize.

The Department of Transportation has since launched an investigation into whether the airline knowingly scheduled more flights than its system could handle, The Associated Press reported. And this week, Southwest’s chief operating officer is scheduled to testify in front of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, which will “review the causes and impacts of recent air travel disruptions as well as consumer impacts to the U.S. flying public."

