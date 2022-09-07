Southwest Is Giving Away 3-month Companion Passes Through Tomorrow — Here's How You Can Score One

The Companion Pass can be used from Jan. 4, 2023, through March 4, 2023.

Updated on September 7, 2022
Southwest Airlines is making it easier than ever to score its beloved Companion Pass, allowing travelers to snag a limited-time version of the pass with the purchase of just two flights.

The airline is giving away passes that are valid for three months each to any Rapid Rewards member who registers for the promotion online and purchases either a round-trip flight or two one-way flights through Sept. 8, Southwest shared with Travel + Leisure. Travelers must then fly by Nov. 17. Qualifying flights cannot be purchased with Rapid Rewards points.

Those who qualify will then receive a Companion Pass they can use from Jan. 4, 2023, through March 4, 2023.

"We know that flexibility and ease have become even more important for our Customers, and this offer is a way to remind our Members about the unique benefits of our award-winning Rapid Rewards program,” Jonathan Clarkson, the vice president of marketing loyalty and products at Southwest Airlines, said in a statement provided to T+L. “We’re thrilled to bring back this popular offer, making it easier for new and loyal Customers to travel with their special someone.”

The passes, which are considered one of the best deals in travel, allow holders to designate one person to fly with them practically for free anytime they purchase a flight. The companion must still pay taxes and fees, which start at $5.60 one-way.

Typically, travelers earn the companion passes by either flying a lot (specifically flying 100 qualifying one-way flights) or by earning 125,000 qualifying points in a calendar year. Travelers can earn qualifying points through everything from using a Rapid Rewards credit card to staying at partner hotels, and more. 

Those who snag a promotional pass can change their designated companion up to three times.

This is not the first time Southwest has run this promotion, offering the short-term passes for two months both last year and in 2020.

Southwest is rolling out several changes to its onboard experience, including allowing customers to purchase a boarding upgrade online ahead of their flight, installing modern amenities like USB A and USB C power ports at every seat, and installing larger overhead bins.

