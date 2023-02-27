Southwest Is Now Serving Bottled Iced Coffee on Board

Southwest Airlines is giving travelers a jolt in the sky with a new beverage offering: iced coffee.

The carrier is adding Community Coffee’s Espresso + Cream iced coffee to its flights, offering it for a limited time on 4,000 flights per day, according to the airline. The new cool coffee option will be available to purchase for $4 on flights to more than 100 destinations in 42 states as well as to Puerto Rico, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

“Ice, ice, baby,” Southwest tweeted about the coffee news. “Get it while it’s cold.”

Community Coffee, which has been served on Southwest since 2016, produces whole-bean, ground, single-serve, freshly brewed, and ready-to-drink options. Its Espresso + Cream iced coffee will be served in 8 ounce bottles over ice and contains 20 milligrams of natural caffeine and 150 calories.

The new beverage offering comes as Southwest rolls out several on board improvements and changes, including upgrading its Wi-Fi and changing how it charges for internet, pricing the service per flight instead of per day.

Additionally, Southwest plans to install other modern amenities like USB A and USB C power ports at every seat along with larger overhead bins on its aircraft.

The new beverage option also comes on the heels of Southwest’s late December meltdown in which thousands of flights were canceled, forcing the airline to apologize to customers and hand out Rapid Rewards points to some who were affected, inspiring a hilarious Saturday Night Live skit, and even launching a senate committee hearing.

Southwest isn’t alone in upgrading its coffee choices. Last month, Delta Air Lines said it planned to add espresso martinis made with Counter Culture coffee on select domestic and international flights beginning in March.

While all bottled beverages are safe, ordering coffee on a plane can sometimes be risky if it’s made with tap water, something flight attendants say passengers should never drink.

