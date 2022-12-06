Southwest Has 25% Off Flights During Peak Holiday Travel Times — but You'll Have to Book Fast

The sale applies to select flights on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day.

Published on December 6, 2022
A Southwest Airlines airplane in flight
Photo:

Stephen M. Keller/Courtesy of Southwest Airlines

It’s beginning to look a lot like savings at Southwest Airlines with the carrier’s holiday sale that has 25% off base fares.

The sale, which is good on select flights for Christmas and New Year’s holiday travel, must be booked by 11:59 p.m. PT on Dec. 7, according to the airline. The sale is valid on one-way or round-trip Wanna Get Away, Wanna Get Away Plus, Anytime, or Business Select fares flown on Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31, or Jan. 1, 2023.

To take advantage, travelers can use the promo code “HOLIDAY25” when booking a flight on Southwest’s website. 

The sale is valid on select flights within the continental United States across Southwest’s network, including between Chicago and Los Angeles, New York and Orlando, Boston and Las Vegas, and more.

Beyond the sale itself, Southwest has made it cheaper and easier to island hop throughout Hawaii with $39 inter-island flights on sale through the end of the year. Southwest flies year-round between four of the major Hawaiian islands: the Big Island, Maui, Oahu, and Kauai. On the Big Island, the airline services two different airports, Hilo and Kona.

Southwest is also in the process of upgrading its flight experience by installing USB A and USB C power ports on every seat, larger overhead bins, and upgraded Wi-Fi. The airline also started allowing customers to purchase a boarding upgrade online within 24 hours of a flight's departure time, and officially eliminated expiration dates on flight credits over the summer.

Earlier this year, Southwest introduced its newest fare class, Wanna Get Away Plus, which offers more flexibility and allows travelers to transfer eligible unused flight credits to someone for future use.

All Southwest fares include one carry-on bag, one personal item, and two checked bags for free. The airline also doesn’t charge change fees on its flights.

