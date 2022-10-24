Airfare Prices Expected to Remain High, Southwest CEO Says

CEO Robert Jordan said the higher costs were due to continued high demand.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 24, 2022
Travelers walk through the airport terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on December 22, 2016, ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Photo:

Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Airfare prices have been increasing lately, and the CEO of Southwest Airlines said that’s not likely to change anytime soon.

CEO Robert Jordan, who officially took the helm of the company in February, pointed to issues like higher prices, increased wages, and fuel problems, but said demand remains high during the company's second quarter earnings call, according to the TheStreet, leading to a continuation of higher costs.

"Looking forward, demand continues to be strong," Jordan said. "We continue to experience both inflationary pressures and headwinds from lower productivity and efficiency."

"Consumer and business sentiment is down, and there are data points out there that could indicate early signs of a slowdown," he added. "But so far, demand remains strong, and we haven't seen material impacts to our business. As always, we'll continue to monitor the environment and be ready to respond if needed."

A bright spot for Southwest is its staffing levels, and Jordan said the airline has met its goals.

"I'm really proud to report that we reached pre-pandemic staffing levels in May 2022, which is just a huge milestone. We continue hiring in specific areas, particularly for pilots, and we expect to add over 10,000 employees this year out of attrition," Jordan said. "We are benefiting from getting better staffed, getting new employees through training and on the front line, adding more short-haul flying to provide better network stability, and adding more flying between crew bases.” 

He added: “We know that we've got work to do on the efficiency side as we focus on 2023, and we're laser-focused on walking down fleet and capacity plans, moderating our overall hiring, optimizing staffing to flight schedules, ringing out cost inefficiencies and returning to our historic efficiency levels by the end of next year.”

Overall, airline prices have jumped more than 42% in the past year in the United States, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest Consumer Price Index. And following a few months of incremental declines, airfare rose 0.8% from August to September.

Gas prices have also risen 18.2% from September 2021 to September 2022.

The cost of flying is expected to continue to be a factor over the holiday period as experts have predicted holiday prices will reach the highest they’ve been in five years, especially over Christmas.

Travelers who are hoping to book a vacation and save some money should think about purchasing their tickets on a Sunday when they could save an average of 5% on domestic flights and up to 15% on international airfare.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A woman shopping online for flight tickets on airline website with laptop, entering credit card details to make mobile payment at home
Airline Flight Prices Are Up 42% From Last Year, Data Shows
Travelers at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Friday, July 1, 2022.
TSA Screens Highest Number of Passengers Since February 2020
Travelers arrive at Orlando International Airport on the day before Christmas
Holiday Travel Won't Be 'Perfect' but Better Than Summer, DOT Says — What to Know
Welcome to Las Vegas sign attraction with tourist crowd
How Many Americans Are Traveling This Holiday Season — and How Much They're Spending
A woman shopping online for flight tickets on airline website with laptop, entering credit card details to make mobile payment at home.
Consumer Price Index Sees Dip in Airfare and Gas Prices
Travelers wearing protective masks walk through LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
Airfare Is Expected to Hit a 5-year High This Holiday Season — Here's How You Can Still Save
Woman using laptop to book flight tickets and plan holiday
Flight Prices Are About to Drop by 25%, Hopper Predicts
LaGuardia
Travelers Should Expect Airline Struggles for Another Year, United Airlines' CEO Says
Interior of a busy Miami International Airport seen from above
Over 12 Million Americans Are Expected to Fly for Labor Day — What to Know Before You Travel
An interior view of a busy Heathrow Airport in London
London’s Heathrow Airport Will End Passenger Limits This Month — What to Know
Out of focus image of people waiting in line for check-in on flight at airport terminal
These Cities Have Seen the Largest Increase in Airfare Prices This Year, Study Shows
People wait in line to check in at Bostons Logan International Airport in Boston
Flight Cancellations in 2022 Have Surpassed Pre-pandemic Times, Data Shows
City Traffic congestion
Here's How Many People Are Hitting the Roads for July 4 Weekend, According to AAA
A traveler carries luggage while walking through terminal 2 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) in Morrisville, North Carolina,
Flight Prices Saw the Highest Single-month Increase Since 1963 — Here's How to Save
Summer holiday travelers making it busy again at Schiphol airport
Global Air Travel Is Already Rebounding — and Could Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels by Next Year
A Delta Airbus 330-300 (333) flying along a coastline.
Delta Is Cutting Summer Flights — Here's What That Means for Travelers