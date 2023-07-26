Southwest's California Flight Sale Includes $29 Fares and More — but You'll Have to Act Fast

Southwest Airlines is California Dreamin’ with a new sale that has one-way flights within the Golden State on sale starting at just $29

The sale must be booked by 11:59 p.m. PT on July 26 and is valid on travel within the state of California from Aug. 15 through Feb. 14, 2024, according to Southwest. To take advantage of the promotion, travelers must buy their tickets at least 21 days in advance before flying.

The sale is not valid during the blackout dates of Nov. 16 through Nov. 27 or from Dec. 14 through Jan. 8, 2024.

“This sale is Califor-you, CA, so book today,” the airline wrote as part of the promotion.

In addition to flights within California, the sale has 29 percent off flights from California to select other out-of-state destinations by using the promo code “29OFF.” That sale is valid on travel to and from other states in the continental United States from Aug. 15 through Feb. 14, 2024; and valid on travel to and from Hawaii or other international destinations from Jan. 10, 2024, through March 6, 2024.

Several blackout dates apply to this sale as well, and a 21-day advance purchase is also required. This promotion must also be purchased by 11:59 p.m. PT on July 26.

The sales come ahead of Southwest’s plans to launch new flights from Long Beach, CA, to both Boise, ID, and Portland, OR, in October. The airline also recently launched flights between Long Beach and Kansas City.

Southwest is in the process of upgrading its onboard experience with better Wi-Fi and new beverages like Community Coffee’s Espresso + Cream iced coffee. The airline is also working to install modern amenities on its fleet like USB A and USB C power ports at every seat along with larger overhead bins on its aircraft.