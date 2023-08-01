Southwest Just Launched Its First-ever BOGO 50% Off Sale — but You'll Have to Book Fast

Southwest Airlines is helping travelers take two vacations almost for the price of one with the company’s first-ever buy one, get one 50 percent off sale.

To take advantage of the promotion, travelers must book either a round trip flight or two one-way flights by 11:59 p.m. CT on Aug. 3 and travel by Sept. 30, Southwest shared with Travel + Leisure. Customers will then earn a 50 percent off promotion code, which they can use to book a flight between Oct. 17 and Nov. 23 for travel from Jan. 8, 2024, through March 6, 2024.

“We’re so grateful for the loyalty our Customers share with Southwest every day and we know they’re ready to make some travel plans in 2024,” Jonathan Clarkson, the vice president of marketing at Southwest Airlines, said in a statement provided to T+L. “This extra discount on our already low fares enhances the value of our frequent flights, flexible policies, and the unmatched friendliness of our People. We hope it underscores our gratitude for the relationship between Southwest and those who choose to fly with us.”

To receive the half-off promotional code, travelers must first register online before booking their qualifying first flights.

Several blackout dates are also applicable for the 50 percent off code: from Feb. 15, 2024, through Feb. 19, 2024, from Feb. 23, 2024, through Feb. 25, 2024, and on March 3, 2024.

The promotion is also only valid on new reservations, and not on flights booked with a vacation package or with the company’s Companion Pass.

The deal comes on the heels of Southwest’s decision to significantly reduce midweek flying capacity next year due to a shift in the type of traveler flying post-pandemic. The airline also plans to launch new flights from California to both Boise, ID, and Portland, OR, in October, and recently launched flights between Long Beach and Kansas City.

Southwest is in the process of upgrading its onboard experience, including installing USB A and USB C power ports at every seat, offering better Wi-Fi, and adding new beverages like Community Coffee’s Espresso + Cream iced coffee.