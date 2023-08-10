Southwest Airlines to Make Same-day Standby Free for All Customers — What to Know

Southwest Airlines will allow all passengers to fly same-day standby for free, bringing the carrier in line with other major airlines in the United States.

The new benefit, which the airline told Travel + Leisure it hoped to launch by the end of August, will allow travelers who purchase a “Wanna Get Away” ticket to fly same-day standby without a fee. Southwest will also introduce the ability to sign up for standby online or through the airline’s app.

“Last year, Southwest Airlines added 'Wanna Get Away' Plus and Transferable Flight Credit to our fare lineup as new benefits for Customers,” Southwest wrote in a statement shared with T+L. “Now, we’re introducing more fare enhancements as part of our ongoing commitment to provide Customers with more choices, more flexibility, and more value when they fly Southwest.”

Under the current policy, travelers in the “Wanna Get Away” fare class must pay the fare difference if they opt to fly same-day standby, according to the airline. Southwest currently allows free access to same-day standby for Rapid Rewards tier members as well as passengers traveling on their “Business Select,” “Anytime,” or “Wanna Get Away Plus” fares.

For other changes, Southwest famously doesn’t charge change fees, instead only charging the difference in fares if someone changes their flight.

The decision to include free same-day standby for all customers comes years after several other major U.S. carriers did the same. In 2021, United started allowing all passengers to fly same-day standby for free on both domestic and international routes. Later that year, Delta followed. American Airlines also offers same-day standby at no cost.

In addition to making it easier to change flights, Southwest said it will offer free inflight Wi-Fi for customers who purchase a “Business Select” fare. These customers will be able to connect up to three devices per flight leg.

Now, the airline offers free Wi-Fi for its A-List Preferred customers.

Southwest is currently in the process of upgrading its onboard experience, including installing USB A and USB C power ports at every seat and offering better Wi-Fi connections.