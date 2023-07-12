You Can Score Flights Across the U.S. and Hawaii This Fall for As Little As $39 With Southwest's Latest Sale

If pumpkin spice lattes and fall foliage are already on your mind, Southwest Airlines is ready for you with deals on autumn travel.



The airline has launched the “Fall Fares Are Falling” promotion, where one-way fares are offered as low as $39 for one-way travel. The discounted prices are valid for travel between August 10 and December 14 with several blackout dates, including the Thanksgiving holiday period where the fares will be regularly priced.

Travelers will need to book by July 20 to take advantage of the sale.



A selection of the top flight deals for under $100 include:

Dallas, Texas to Denver, Colorado for $82

Dallas, Texas to Memphis, Tennessee for $79

Los Angeles, California to Salt Lake City, Utah for $92

Los Angeles, California to Tucson, Arizona for $59

Miami, Florida to Orlando, Florida for $59

New York (LGA) to Baltimore, Maryland for $89

Palm Springs, California to San Jose, California for $59

The fare sale extends to many of the markets that Southwest services, although the discounts varies across markets.



Some of the best deals are for travel between the Hawaiian Islands. Flights from Kona, HI to Honolulu, HI are discounted to one-way at $39. Flights from Maui to Kauai are also $39. Southwest began flying between the Hawaiian islands in 2019, and it provides a convenient and cost-effective flight option for travelers looking to explore Hawaii.



Travel + Leisure has previously curated some of the best fall destinations, some of which are included in today’s fare sale. For example, Columbia River Gorge near Portland, OR has discounted fares on the Burbank, CA to Portland route for $94 one-way. The majestic fall foliage of Franklin, TN can also be accessed on a flight into Nashville, where Southwest operates from multiple origin points.



While not valid in this promotion, for travelers looking to book beyond the fall season, Southwest Airlines recently extended their flight schedule through March 6, 2024. The announcement also included new flight routes for 2024 including Cleveland to Tampa, Detroit to Orlando, and Louisville, to Fort Myers.

