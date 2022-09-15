Southwest’s Latest Sale Has Fall and Winter Flights Starting at Just $59

Travelers have one more thing to be grate-fall for this season: Southwest Airlines is putting flights on sale for as low as $59 each way.

To take advantage of the sale, travelers must book by 11:59 p.m. CT on Oct. 3, and travel between Oct. 4 and Feb. 15, 2023, according to Southwest.

“Whoever said money can’t buy happiness clearly never bought a last-minute airline ticket with their favorite travel buddy,” Southwest tweeted this week.

To take advantage of the sale, tickets must be purchased at least 21 days before travel. Certain blackout dates apply from Nov. 17 to Nov. 29, and from Dec. 16 through Jan. 2, 2023.

The sale is valid on travel within the continental U.S., to and from Hawaii, within Hawaii, and on international flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The sale is valid on travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Mondays through Thursdays.

Flights between Austin and New Orleans, Baltimore and Syracuse, Chicago and Nashville, and Los Angeles and Las Vegas are on sale starting at only $59. Travelers on the East Coast can jet between New York City and Baltimore for only $71, or head from Philadelphia down to Myrtle Beach for as low as $89.

On the West Coast, Los Angeles residents can also fly up to Eugene, OR, for only $79, head to Salt Lake City for only $74, or fly to Tucson for only $71. And travelers looking for a warm-weather escape can head to Maui with flights starting at only $129 from Los Angeles, $138 from San Diego, and $168 from Seattle.

In addition to the sale, Southwest has made it easier to island hop in Hawaii with $39 inter-island flights on sale through the end of the year.

Southwest has also recently made plans to upgrade its flight experience with personal chargers, larger overhead bins, and upgraded Wi-Fi. The airline also began allowing customers to purchase a boarding upgrade online ahead of their flight, and officially eliminated expiration dates on flight credits.