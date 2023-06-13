Southwest Is Offering 40% Off All Flights Right Now — but You Have to Book Soon

Go Southwest, it's your birthday!

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Published on June 13, 2023
A Southwest Airlines airplane in flight
Photo:

Stephen M Keller/Courtesy of Southwest Airlines 

Southwest Airlines is turning 52 this weekend, and the carrier is celebrating by offering a huge fare sale and daily prize giveaways.

To start, the airline is giving travelers the chance to save a whopping 40 percent off base fares if they book by 11:59 p.m. PT on June 15, Southwest shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale applies to trips between Aug. 15 and Dec. 14. (It excludes blackout dates from Nov. 16 through Nov. 27.) To book, travelers must use the promo code “40OFF.”

Southwest's destinations include international getaways like Aruba; Belize; Cancun, Mexico; Havana, Cuba; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; and Turks and Caicos. (A September trip from New York City to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, for example, is as low as $335 round trip.) Travelers can also opt for popular U.S. cities serviced by the carrier like Austin, Nashville, Denver, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. (An October trip from Los Angeles to Nashville is as low as $99 each way.)

In addition to the sale, Southwest Airlines is giving away prizes each day leading up to its official birthday on June 18, which the airline has dubbed “Wanna Get Away Day.” Travelers can snag everything from round-trip air travel for two to a Companion Pass.

To enter to win a prize, travelers can fill out a sweepstakes form at wannagetaway.com before 11:59 p.m. CT on June 18. Those participating must be Rapid Rewards members.

“In true Southwest style, we’re celebrating with Heart all week long with one of the largest sales of the year, week-long sweepstakes, and more fun opportunities leading up to our 52nd birthday and our established national day, 'Wanna Get Away Day,' on June 18,” Jonathan Clarkson, the vice president of marketing at Southwest Airlines, said in a statement shared with T+L.

And to take the party to the skies, Southwest Airlines will offer all customers 21 and older flying with them on June 18 one free premium drink onboard.

