Southwest Is Adding New Flights to These Gorgeous Destinations In the Caribbean, Mexico, and More Next Year

Southwest Airlines is already preparing for spring break next year with new flights to Belize, Los Cabos, and San Juan.

Starting March 9, 2024, the airline plans to offer new nonstop service on Saturdays between Baltimore and Belize. Additionally, the airline will resume flying between Baltimore and Grand Cayman, Turks and Caicos, and Cabo San Lucas.

“To address seasonal travel patterns and demand, the airline brings more nonstop options for Southwest Customers, including those traveling on peak days when new time-saving nonstop service complements a schedule of daily connecting or same-plane service,” the airline wrote in a statement.

Also on March 9, Southwest plans to add a seasonal nonstop flight between St. Louis and Los Cabos as well as resume service between St. Louis and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. The airline will also resume seasonal weekend service between St. Louis and Palm Beach, Pensacola, and Destin in Florida.

A couple days earlier, Southwest will also resume daily flights between St. Louis and San Francisco.

And from Austin, TX, Southwest plans to add new nonstop flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on March 9. That same day, the airline will add flights from Austin to Cozumel, Puerto Vallarta, Panama City, FL, and Montrose, CO.

The airline also plans to resume daily flights between Austin and Charleston on March 7.

Southwest may be adding new flights to popular vacation destinations (its latest expansion plans), but the airline has announced a decision to significantly reduce midweek flying capacity next year due to a shift in the type of traveler flying post-pandemic. CEO Robert Jordan has said the airline’s network is “largely restored at this point,” but is not “optimized” for business travel.

The airline is also in the process of upgrading its onboard experience, including installing USB A and USB C power ports at every seat, offering better Wi-Fi, and adding new beverages like Community Coffee’s Espresso + Cream iced coffee.