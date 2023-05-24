Score Flights to Hawaii, More for As Low As $59 With This New Southwest Sale

Summer travelers looking for a last-minute getaway just got a little reprieve from sky-high airfare with this new Southwest sale.



The airline is currently offering discounted one-way fares as low as $59. However, travelers will have to act fast as the sale ends on June 1. Tickets can be used throughout the summer through November 1, 2023.



When searching for the low fares, it may be helpful to utilize Southwest’s low-fare calendar, which displays a month's worth of fares in one view so you can snag the cheapest ticket. Travelers can also input their departing city and see the best deals from their home market.



For example, using the calendar view, Travel + Leisure found one-way tickets from Dallas, TX to Tampa, FL for $99. Fares were spotted for $79 from Las Vegas, NV to Phoenix, AZ.



The fare sale may be particularly attractive for summer travelers heading to the Hawaiian islands for an escape, as there are deals on flights between August 8, 2023 through November 1, 2023. T+L spotted one-way fares from Kona to Oahu and Maui for only $39. For travelers from Los Angeles to Oahu, one-way tickets are discounted to $179.



Southwest points out that the discounted fares are in limited availability, and subject to taxes, fees, and other conditions.



In anticipation of a record-setting summer travel season, Southwest is reminding passengers they provide two free checked bags on all of their flights, and do not have fees for changing or canceling flights.



Southwest Airlines flew over 5 million passengers in the first quarter of the year, which was 23.5% more passengers than the same last year, on a fleet of 793 aircraft, according to a recent earnings report. The airline also recently began deploying the long-awaited USB charging ports on seats.

