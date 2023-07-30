I’m Spending 3 Weeks in the South of France With Just a Carry-on — Here’s What I’m Packing

If I could sum up the inspiration for my European packing list, it would be: Grace Kelly hanging out on the French Riviera in the classic Hitchcock film To Catch a Thief. Translation: Timeless dresses to wear during car rides along the coast, classic sunnies to don at the beach, and crisp white shirts that never go out of style.

For context: I’m heading to France in August, where I’ll spend three weeks making my way from Nice to Carcassonne, meandering along the Cote d'Azur, and winding through several Provençal towns. While I may not have access to Kelly’s iconic wardrobe, I do think it’s possible to draw some inspiration from her elegant, timeless aesthetic with just a few staple items. In fact, I plan to only bring a carry-on for my upcoming trip, which means versatility is key.

All that dreamy inspiration aside, I’m also an avid, practical traveler, and I’ll be moving a lot during those three weeks — where temperatures typically reach the mid-80s Fahrenheit, so I know comfort is an essential requirement for anything that takes up precious space in my luggage (meaning lots of tops with breathable fabrics, supportive shoes, and bottoms with stretchy waistbands).

If you too are heading to Europe before summer comes to a close (or you just want to update your wardrobe with vacay-worthy pieces), look no further. I’ve rounded up all of the clothes, shoes, and accessories that I plan on bringing in my carry-on for my jaunt to the South of France.

Linen Top

Amazon

In the warm climate of southern Europe, linen is a lifesaver. Not only is it super lightweight and breathable, but it also takes up virtually no space in your suitcase. This tank top from Amazon-favorite brand Chigant makes the perfect linen blouse, and I love that this breezy pick can easily be paired with anything, whether the dress code calls of casual or fancy. According to a reviewer, it's a "great blouse" that's "very functional, and so light and airy for those hot summer days."

Breezy Shorts

Nordstrom

For days of walking along the coast or exploring quaint towns, I’ll be reaching for an easy-to-wear pair of shorts. On extra warm days, I’m a fan of wearing loose-fitting options like these relaxed BlankNYC linen shorts that come in a trendy green color, or this ruffled high-waist pair that’s $27 at Amazon. Either of these neutral shorts could easily mix and match with any of the tops in your luggage — so there’s no need to pack more than one pair in your carry-on.

Casual Mini Dress

Amazon

I love a dress that I can toss on with a pair of sneakers and head out for a day of exploring or nice sandals for dinner by the sea. Personally, I’m obsessed with this linen style from Dissh because it's simultaneously sophisticated and easy to wear. But, I also found this gorgeous linen dress at Amazon that has the same vibe at a fraction of the price. Either mini is a great addition to the packing list because it fits the feel of our SOF destination, hardly takes up any packing space, and creates a complete outfit with one compact garment.

Flowy Midi or Maxi Dress

Nordstrom

I’m picturing frolicking through the lavender fields of Provence or enjoying a glass of rosé while wearing a dreamy flowy dress. These long, floral print options from Free People, Reformation, and Amazon-favorite Zesica (which is starting at $40) will bring all of the effortless, classy vibes to your itinerary. While a maxi dress may take up a bit more space then its shorter counterpart, it’s similarly a one-garment outfit — plus, I’ve found that billowy dresses don’t cling to your skin, and therefore feel fresher in between washes (a must on longer trips). Not to mention that the flowy construction will keep you cool in the heat.

Summery Travel Bag

Amazon

While exploring outdoor marketplaces or enjoying a flavorful meal al fresco, an on-trend rattan handbag will complete the look. This trendy pick is the perfect size for travel must-haves like your smartphone, wallet, and camera, and it has a secure snap-button closure and crossbody strap to keep your belongings safe and close to your person. It can also seamlessly slip into your carry-on — and even serve as an organizer for the miscellaneous personal items (think: bras, socks, etc.) in your luggage to free up some space for other essentials.

Oversized Button-Down Shirt

Amazon

Nothing says “French girl style” like a classic button-down shirt. It serves as a wardrobe chameleon, and this particular top from Amazon-loved brand Hotouch, which has a stamp of approval from T+L writers, is perfectly versatile; it can function in so many ways, making it a hero piece when packing space is of the essence: Pair it with casual shorts, heeled sandals, or toss it over your swimsuit as a classy swim cover-up.

Versatile Tank Top

Nordstrom

For more active days (or just particularly warm ones), it can be useful to have a sporty tank top on-hand. I’m personally a fan of this Vuori racerback tank, and swear by its lightweight-yet-sturdy construction. Toss on this top (or the similarly versatile and comfy Missjoy High-Neck Ribbed Bodysuit) with a pair of denim shorts or linen pants. Not to mention, it takes up virtually no space in your luggage. As a matter of fact, I’ve even been known to squeeze this tank into my personal item.

Comfortable Sandals

Zappos

For this particular trip, I plan to pack footwear that’s functional during the day, but still looks elevated enough to wear to a nicer dinner. I’ve tested (and loved) the Naot Kayla Wedges — which have incredible support for long days on your feet. But, when I want to spice things up, I reach for the Vagabond Ines Sandals. Another ultra-comfy option: these fun, strappy Dr. Scholl’s sandals with arch support or these versatile Herstyle sandals that go with everything.

Neutral Walking Sneakers

Nordstrom

No matter where you’re traveling to, functional sneakers are a must. But for the purposes of a French escapade, I’m planning on bringing a totally neutral pair that would look equally lovely with a dress or shorts. You can’t go wrong with a pair of classic Adidas sneakers, which are beloved by travelers for their cushy, arch-supporting footbeds. Or, try out T+L editor-favorite brand Cariuma, which is behind the ultra-comfy and supportive Oca Low-Top Canvas Sneakers that look good with everything. Pro tip: I’d wear these on the plane to save space in your bag.

Sophisticated Swimwear

Nordstrom

No need to pack more than one swimsuit — a sleek black one-piece is like the LBD of swimwear. The La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece has a simple, classic cut that's perfect to throw on for a day by a Provençal pool or beach in Nice. For a budget-friendlier pick that still brings high-fashion realness, there’s the Hilor Asymmetric Ruffle One-Piece that’s less than $40.

Packable Sun Hat

Nordstrom

I’m not always a big fan of wearing hats, but I have to admit that they’re both functional and stylish accessories. Currently, I'm eyeing this France-ready packable lace-tie hat, or this under-$30 pick that Amazon shoppers love. Both options are malleable enough to fold into your suitcase without losing their shape, then spring into action when it’s time to explore the beautiful French countryside.

Luxe Pajamas

Nordstrom

Personally, when I’m enjoying a dreamy adventure abroad, I want my sleepwear to follow suit. I am currently obsessed with the silky-smooth pajama sets from Eberjey, which feel truly luxurious on my skin. The breathable fabric also stays fresh and clean after multiple wears, reducing the need to pack excessive sleepwear. Or, for a nightgown option, I’m partial to this PJ Salvage jersey chemise. And, if you’re looking for something a little flirty, there’s this ruffled cooling set from Amazon-loved brand LuckyMore that's currently on sale for $28.

Light Pants

Nordstrom

Normally, blue jeans are a staple in my suitcase — but for this upcoming trip, I decided to swap classic denim for a lighter hue. I’m obsessed with these breezy, wide-leg white jeans from DL1961, which give off a timeless-yet-modern style that can be dressed up or down for endless outfit options. Heck, they're comfy enough to wear on the plane if you're really pressed for suitcase space. But, if you really want to forgo jeans altogether, might I suggest these high-waisted linen pants from Amazon-loved brand Eteviolet; they have a $28 price tag, come in tons of summer-friendly colors, and won't wrinkle or take up too much room in your carry-on.

Vintage Sunglasses

Amazon

An iconically shaped pair of sunglasses is a great space-saving accessory that can elevate your entire outfit while also serving an important function. These sunglasses from Maui Jim provide that stunning Hollywood starlet look and guarantee eye protection with polarized lenses. For a similar look without the steep price tag, go for this equally stunning pair from Sojos that's on sale for $15.

